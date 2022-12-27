Fremont’s ambitious journey toward zero traffic fatalities

FREMONT – From redesigning intersections to increasing visibility at crosswalks, Fremont has been doing a lot to try to reduce traffic fatalities. It’s all part of the city’s ambitious Vision Zero plan, an initiative launched in 2015 with the goal of eliminating road fatalities in the city.

In the seven years since then, the number of traffic fatalities in the city has dropped dramatically, although higher speeds and reckless driving are on the rise, according to Fremont Public Works Director Hans Larsen.

“Zero fatalities is an ambitious commitment, but it takes a bold commitment to really make a paradigm shift,” Larsen said in an interview.

“We are at about a quarter of the number of deaths that other communities across the country are experiencing, but, nationally, the numbers have been rising.”

On December 2, Fremont recorded its seventh traffic fatality of the year, putting the city nearly on track to match last year’s total of nine traffic fatalities. However, prior to that, the city had reduced its deaths by 45% between 2015 and 2020, with fewer than five deaths in 2020.

Larsen said that the increase in the last two years is mainly due to an increase in speeding. “We are caught up in the current national trends of an increase in reckless speeding,” he said. “The topic has just become a new phenomenon since the pandemic. The roads are emptier, and people are frustrated and driving recklessly.”

Fatalities have risen across the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency has posted seven straight quarters of year-over-year increases since 2020 and estimates that 20,175 people were killed in car crashes in the first half of 2022, an increase of about 0.5% from the first half of 2021.

Robert Prinz, director of advocacy for Bike East Bay, a nonprofit that promotes bike safety, said his organization has also noticed an increase in speed.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in bicycle and pedestrian crashes in most East Bay cities. We think that is due to increased speed, especially at points like crosswalks and intersections,” Prinz said in an interview.

“However, Fremont has bucked the general trend. We believe their ongoing infrastructure investments have played a significant role in this.”

zero vision

Such investments have been part of the city’s Vision Zero campaign. Vision Zero is a national initiative where cities use data to address high-risk locations and behaviors. The plan focuses on redesigning highways in a way that reduces the risk of injury when crashes occur.

Fremont engineers have made a number of changes since the city signed up for the program, including improving highway lighting, improving crosswalks and adding more speed bumps on residential streets.

The narrowing of traffic lanes has also been an important part of the project. “Prior to Vision Zero, travel lanes on our local street system were designed to the same width as they would be on a freeway, which are designed for high-speed travel,” Larsen said.

“Studies have shown that the more space you give cars, the faster they will go. Contemporary best practice for urban settings is 10-foot lanes instead of 12-foot lanes. Therefore, we have narrowed the traffic lanes to slow down traffic and free up space for cyclists. We have also narrowed the intersections so that people approach them at a slower speed.”

Prinz said this has been a particular help for cyclists and pedestrians. “It’s definitely having a big impact. Fremont has a lot of wide streets that were planned in the days when everything was really car-focused and nobody really thought about bike or pedestrian traffic,” he said.

“Those wide roads make turning very fast and that makes it difficult for a driver to see and react to a pedestrian or bicyclist, even if they have the right of way. By making the turning radius tighter at intersections, you can really slow down and give everyone a chance to see each other.”

more plans

Many of the changes have been made in school zones. From 2013 to 2015, Fremont police recorded nine major crashes involving children 15 and under. From 2018 to 2020, only one such accident was recorded.

Fremont Boulevard, which runs through the center of the city, has also been an area of ​​particular attention. “When we started our Vision Zero plan, half of our deaths in a year occurred on Fremont Boulevard alone, a 10-mile corridor in a city with 500 miles of streets. So we’ve had a pretty intense focus there,” Larsen said.

Upcoming projects in other areas include installing new traffic signals and pedestrian signals, adding more crosswalk signals at high-priority locations, and improving bike lanes by closing gaps in bike lanes, adding green markings on the pavement to highlight areas of conflict between bicycles and vehicles, and the installation of vertical poles. to create separate bike lanes.

Prinz said all the work has led to more people using bikes in the city. “We’re seeing a lot of new people biking in Fremont, people who might not have gotten out if it wasn’t for the better infrastructure. We are also seeing older people get out more, especially with the popularization of electric bikes,” he said.

“The next thing would be to make sure everything is connected, because if you have islands of safety but weak points in the middle, those weak points will often be how a person determines which route to use or whether to cycle at all. So what we want to have is a connected and protected network that provides a low-stress, high-security experience at all times.”