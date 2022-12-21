Fremont: Alameda County D.A. charges teen in injury collision after weekend I-680 chase

FREMONT — The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a Hayward teen for his role in a hit-and-run injury that ended a police pursuit of carjacking suspects that began on city streets and ended on Interstate 680, according to the authorities.

On Sunday, said the police several suspects approached a female victim in a parking lot of a store on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road around 5:08 p.m.

The suspects stole the victim’s car and fled before police responded. After a surveillance system spotted the vehicle in a neighborhood on the north side of the city, officers were able to track and eventually track it, police said.

Soon after, the fleeing suspects boarded I-680 and crossed into Santa Clara County before crashing into a vehicle on the highway at Landess Avenue in Milpitas.

The impact threw a person from the car, which was hit by the fleeing vehicle. First responders provided care before the victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment. In a statement Wednesday, police said the person’s condition remains critical.

California Highway Patrol officers investigated the collision, which required a Sig alert to close lanes for more than 90 minutes. Three teenage suspects were removed from the vehicle and arrested, but the carjacking victim could not identify any of the three “as involved in the initial carjacking,” police said.

The district attorney’s office charged the driver of the vehicle with felonies for fleeing a pursuing police officer who caused grievous bodily harm to a person and possession of a stolen vehicle. The other two teens were released without charge.

The carjacking is still under active investigation and anyone with information should contact Fremont Police Det. Jake Blass by email at JBlass@fremont.gov or call 510-790-6900.

Press Release – December 18, 2022 Fremont Carjacking Leads to Chase That Ends in Collision – https://t.co/DZMj3nrGES pic.twitter.com/mZxPCXjXxC — The Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) December 22, 2022

Please contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.