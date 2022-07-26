WhatsNew2Day
Fremantle named in Time Magazine’s top 50 world’s greatest places to travel for 2022

Australia
By Jacky

This small Australian town has been named one of the top 50 best travel destinations in the WORLD for 2022 – so have you been?

  • The port city is located in Western Australia, just half an hour from Perth . city center
  • It is the main port of the capital and has a vibrant art, music, food and beach culture
  • The historic architecture of the city dates back to the 19th century and adds to its charm
  • The Great Barrier Reef was the only other Aussie destination in Time’s top 50 list
  • The list also included the Galápagos Islands and the International Space Station

By Louise Allingham for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

The Western Australian city of Fremantle has been named in the top 50 places to visit in the world, alongside the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and the International Space Station.

Fremantle, Perth’s main port, is less than half an hour south of the capital’s CBD at the mouth of the Swan River, earning it a place on Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list for 2022.

The city of character was tipped as a top destination after a $270 million renovation to revive the city center after the pandemic.

The Great Barrier Reef of Queensland was the only other Australian recording.

While Fremantle isn’t often on travelers’ bucket lists, the coastal city has a lot to offer with a vibrant food and drink culture, thriving arts and music scene, pristine beaches, and historic architecture.

There are unique bars, restaurants and cafes tucked away on almost every corner and street, and colorful street art adds to the charm of the place.

Spectacular beaches surround the harbor hub with pristine white sand, vibrant turquoise waters and a strong afternoon sea breeze that brings in many windsurfers daily.

Fremantle is known for its music with bands like the John Butler Trio and Tame Impala sinking their teeth into the city’s many underground venues and AC/DC’s Bon Scott.

The scenic streets lined with Victorian and Edwardian buildings represent its rich history dating back to the early 1800s.

The city earned its place on Time's list alongside the Galápagos Islands, New Zealand's Queenstown, and even the International Space Station

Steeped in colonial history, Fremantle was the first area to settle in WA and is home to the state's oldest public building, the Roundhouse, a former prison built in 1831

Steeped in colonial history, Fremantle was the first area to settle in WA and is home to the state’s oldest public building, the Roundhouse, a former prison built in 1831.

A World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison was a maximum security prison from the 1850s to 1991 and is a popular attraction for visitors due to its fascinating past and ghost tours.

The Great Barrier Reef also earned its first mention on Time Magazine’s prestigious list, as did the unpredictable and inaccessible to most destinations – the International Space Station.

Time’s World’s Greatest Places list is compiled by nominations from the magazine’s international network of correspondents and contributors with an eye for new and exciting experiences around the world.

Time Magazine’s 50 Best Places in the World of 2022

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Park City, Utah, USA

Galapagos Islands

Dolni Morava, Czech Republic

Seoul, Korea

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Doha, Qatar

Detroit, Michigan, USA

Kerala, India

the Arctic

Ahmedabad, India

Nairobi, Kenya

Valencia, Spain

Queenstown, New Zealand

Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan

Devon, England

Bali, Indonesia

International Space Station

Kyushu Island, Japan

Rapa Nui, Chile

Salta, Argentina

Portree, Scotland

Tofino, British Columbia

Boracay, Philippines

Madeira, Portugal

Franschhoek, South Africa

Miami, Florida, USA

El Chalten, Argentina

Bogotá, Colombia

The Alentejo, Portugal

Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia

Kaunas, Lithuania

Setouchi Islands, Japan

Calabria, Italy

San Francisco, California, USA

Skellefte, Sweden

Copenhagen, Denmark

Marseille, France

Thessaloniki, Greece

Istanbul, Turkey

Ilulissat, Greenland

Jamaica

Fremantle, Australia

Toronto Canada

Kigali, Rwanda

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Portland, Oregon, USA

Source: Time magazine

