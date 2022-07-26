Fremantle named in Time Magazine’s top 50 world’s greatest places to travel for 2022
This small Australian town has been named one of the top 50 best travel destinations in the WORLD for 2022 – so have you been?
- The port city is located in Western Australia, just half an hour from Perth . city center
- It is the main port of the capital and has a vibrant art, music, food and beach culture
- The historic architecture of the city dates back to the 19th century and adds to its charm
- The Great Barrier Reef was the only other Aussie destination in Time’s top 50 list
- The list also included the Galápagos Islands and the International Space Station
The Western Australian city of Fremantle has been named in the top 50 places to visit in the world, alongside the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and the International Space Station.
Fremantle, Perth’s main port, is less than half an hour south of the capital’s CBD at the mouth of the Swan River, earning it a place on Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list for 2022.
The city of character was tipped as a top destination after a $270 million renovation to revive the city center after the pandemic.
The Great Barrier Reef of Queensland was the only other Australian recording.
While Fremantle isn’t often on travelers’ bucket lists, the coastal city has a lot to offer with a vibrant food and drink culture, thriving arts and music scene, pristine beaches, and historic architecture.
The Western Australian city of Fremantle has been named in the top 50 places to visit in the world, alongside the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and the International Space Station
Fremantle, Perth’s main port, is less than half an hour south of the capital’s CBD at the mouth of the Swan River and earned a place on Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list for 2022
The city of character was tipped as a top destination after a $270 million renovation to revive the city center after the pandemic
There are unique bars, restaurants and cafes tucked away on almost every corner and street, and colorful street art adds to the charm of the place.
Spectacular beaches surround the harbor hub with pristine white sand, vibrant turquoise waters and a strong afternoon sea breeze that brings in many windsurfers daily.
Fremantle is known for its music with bands like the John Butler Trio and Tame Impala sinking their teeth into the city’s many underground venues and AC/DC’s Bon Scott.
The scenic streets lined with Victorian and Edwardian buildings represent its rich history dating back to the early 1800s.
Steeped in colonial history, Fremantle was the first area to settle in WA and is home to the state’s oldest public building, the Roundhouse, a former prison built in 1831
The World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison (pictured) was an operational prison from the 1850s to 1991 and is a popular attraction for visitors due to its fascinating past and ghost tours
Steeped in colonial history, Fremantle was the first area to settle in WA and is home to the state’s oldest public building, the Roundhouse, a former prison built in 1831.
A World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison was a maximum security prison from the 1850s to 1991 and is a popular attraction for visitors due to its fascinating past and ghost tours.
The Great Barrier Reef also earned its first mention on Time Magazine’s prestigious list, as did the unpredictable and inaccessible to most destinations – the International Space Station.
Time’s World’s Greatest Places list is compiled by nominations from the magazine’s international network of correspondents and contributors with an eye for new and exciting experiences around the world.
There are unique bars, restaurants and cafes tucked away on almost every corner and street, and colorful street art adds to the charm of the place
The city of character was tipped as a top destination by Time magazine as it recently underwent a $270 million renovation to revitalize the city center after the pandemic
Time Magazine’s 50 Best Places in the World of 2022
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Park City, Utah, USA
Galapagos Islands
Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
Seoul, Korea
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Doha, Qatar
Detroit, Michigan, USA
Kerala, India
the Arctic
Ahmedabad, India
Nairobi, Kenya
Valencia, Spain
Queenstown, New Zealand
Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
Devon, England
Bali, Indonesia
International Space Station
Kyushu Island, Japan
Rapa Nui, Chile
Salta, Argentina
Portree, Scotland
Tofino, British Columbia
Boracay, Philippines
Madeira, Portugal
Franschhoek, South Africa
Miami, Florida, USA
El Chalten, Argentina
Bogotá, Colombia
The Alentejo, Portugal
Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
Kaunas, Lithuania
Setouchi Islands, Japan
Calabria, Italy
San Francisco, California, USA
Skellefte, Sweden
Copenhagen, Denmark
Marseille, France
Thessaloniki, Greece
Istanbul, Turkey
Ilulissat, Greenland
Jamaica
Fremantle, Australia
Toronto Canada
Kigali, Rwanda
Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
Portland, Oregon, USA
Source: Time magazine