Fremantle named in Time Magazine’s top 50 world’s greatest places to travel for 2022

The Western Australian city of Fremantle has been named in the top 50 places to visit in the world, alongside the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and the International Space Station.

Fremantle, Perth’s main port, is less than half an hour south of the capital’s CBD at the mouth of the Swan River, earning it a place on Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list for 2022.

The city of character was tipped as a top destination after a $270 million renovation to revive the city center after the pandemic.

The Great Barrier Reef of Queensland was the only other Australian recording.

While Fremantle isn’t often on travelers’ bucket lists, the coastal city has a lot to offer with a vibrant food and drink culture, thriving arts and music scene, pristine beaches, and historic architecture.

The Western Australian city of Fremantle has been named in the top 50 places to visit in the world, alongside the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and the International Space Station

Fremantle, Perth’s main port, is less than half an hour south of the capital’s CBD at the mouth of the Swan River and earned a place on Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list for 2022

The city of character was tipped as a top destination after a $270 million renovation to revive the city center after the pandemic

There are unique bars, restaurants and cafes tucked away on almost every corner and street, and colorful street art adds to the charm of the place.

Spectacular beaches surround the harbor hub with pristine white sand, vibrant turquoise waters and a strong afternoon sea breeze that brings in many windsurfers daily.

Fremantle is known for its music with bands like the John Butler Trio and Tame Impala sinking their teeth into the city’s many underground venues and AC/DC’s Bon Scott.

The scenic streets lined with Victorian and Edwardian buildings represent its rich history dating back to the early 1800s.

Spectacular beaches surround the harbor hub with pristine white sand, vibrant turquoise waters and a strong afternoon sea breeze that brings in crowds of windsurfers daily

Steeped in colonial history, Fremantle was the first area to settle in WA and is home to the state’s oldest public building, the Roundhouse, a former prison built in 1831

The World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison (pictured) was an operational prison from the 1850s to 1991 and is a popular attraction for visitors due to its fascinating past and ghost tours

Steeped in colonial history, Fremantle was the first area to settle in WA and is home to the state’s oldest public building, the Roundhouse, a former prison built in 1831.

A World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison was a maximum security prison from the 1850s to 1991 and is a popular attraction for visitors due to its fascinating past and ghost tours.

The Great Barrier Reef also earned its first mention on Time Magazine’s prestigious list, as did the unpredictable and inaccessible to most destinations – the International Space Station.

Time’s World’s Greatest Places list is compiled by nominations from the magazine’s international network of correspondents and contributors with an eye for new and exciting experiences around the world.

There are unique bars, restaurants and cafes tucked away on almost every corner and street, and colorful street art adds to the charm of the place

The city of character was tipped as a top destination by Time magazine as it recently underwent a $270 million renovation to revitalize the city center after the pandemic