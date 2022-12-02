Fremantle Christian College is hammered for its infringement policy, skirt, and parents of former students

A parent whose daughter was expelled from school because her skirt was “too short” says she plans to sue the school over the “trivial” decision.

Fremantle Christian College, south of Perth, stipulates that once 25 offenses are reached, a student will be suspended.

Some of the offenses that are considered a misdemeanor at the school include; chewing gum, wearing a necklace, not finishing homework, and forgetting to bring their diary to class.

Now parents of students expelled from school are fighting back, claiming that the “trivial matters” for which their children were kicked out deserved to be taken to court.

However, the college has stuck to its policy, saying its rules are no different than those of many across the country.

A parent of a schoolgirl expelled from Fremantle Christian College because her skirt was ‘too short’ says she intends to sue the private school

Fremantle Christian College in Western Australia stipulates that once 25 offenses are reached, a student will be expelled. Some of the offenses that are considered a misdemeanor at the school include; chewing gum, wearing a necklace, not finishing homework, and not bringing a diary to class

In November, a Year 9 student was expelled after reaching her 25th offense – many of which related to her uniform, That reported the Western Australian.

The former student’s first offense was on February 9 because her skirt was not the right length.

In the following months, she was also reprimanded for not wearing her tie correctly and not having her school hat.

The girl’s father told The West that his daughter was subsequently chastised in June for missing the top button behind her tie.

“Punishing students multiple times for random things is really a huge distraction to the student’s ability to study,” said the former student’s father.

“She was aware of her body shape, which caused her skirt to creep up and she would have to pull it down to avoid attention — she felt self-conscious when male teachers looked at it.”

In the months that followed, she continued to receive offenses for her tie, hat, skirt, and for wearing jewelry.

On November 3, she received another violation for her skirt being too short.

When the student said the deputy principal had previously said the height was okay, she was charged with lying, with the 25th offense leading to the school expelling her.

In November, a Year 9 student was expelled after reaching her 25th offense – many of which related to her uniform

Her parents said they were considering legal action against the school, claiming her expulsion was illegal.

They believe that the school violated the Equal Opportunities Act and acted discriminatory.

“Parents and students are aware that there are limits to misconduct and normally you would think 25 offenses were sufficient and fair,” said the father.

“However, my problem is that the violations are applied to absolutely trivial matters or matters that do not belong in the category of violations, especially the issue of uniforms.”

Another parent of a former student said the university doesn’t take in students who aren’t perfect.

The boy’s mother said they were not supportive of him during times when he was upset, despite a psychologist telling the school that his PTSD caused many of the digressions.

In July, the boy was punished for saying “inappropriate things” to fellow students.

Two days later, he was suspended for another offense.

Another parent of a former student said they were not supportive of him during times when he was upset, despite a psychologist telling the school his PTSD caused many of the digressions

“There were several times when he begged for support and they punished him,” his mother said.

The College’s principal, Graeme Baxter, said The West could not comment on specific cases, but said the school complies with their student management policies.

“The parents and students all sign upon admission to the college to adhere to the policy,” he said.

Mr Baxter said policies were applied fairly at the university and incidents were regularly investigated, both before and after a student was expelled.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Fremantle Christian College for comment.