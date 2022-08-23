Freezing sperm of 1,000 Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans to unravel mystery fertility problem

The federal government on Tuesday launched a plan to freeze the sperm of 1,000 veterans to better understand the alarmingly high infertility rates among those who served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is working with a fertility clinic in Boston to study the sperm of war victims, who are twice as likely to be infertile as the population and often struggle to start a family.

The cause of such high infertility rates is poorly understood, but has been linked to exposure to toxic burns, stress, head trauma and even the lead in bullets and other heavy metals found in war zones.

The study comes as veterans increasingly complain about poor military support, and as the military faces its worst recruiting crisis in decades and a shortage of some 100,000 troops this year.

Senior VHA officer Dr. Ryan Vega said as a doctor, he had seen “veterans struggle with family formation firsthand.” The study would help understand and address a “challenge” many ex-service members face, he added.

Under the arrangement, Legacy, a semen clinic in Massachusetts, will study samples from 1,000 veterans, freeze them, and re-analyze them six months later to assess how their quality deteriorates over time.

A 2014 survey of veterans who served in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), or elsewhere during the same era, found that 15.8 percent of women and 13.8 percent of men reported infertility problems

Aid workers, veterans and their partners say they often struggle to start a family because of problems with fertility, money, housing, health care and maintaining long-distance relationships

Above-average rates of infertility may be due to the toxic fire pits used to clean up military waste in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2008, including this fiery dump at Balad Air Base in Balad, Iraq.

The data will be compared to participants’ wartime experiences, including whether they were exposed to burns, head injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder.

David Shulkin, a former secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said high infertility rates among service workers “were largely ignored when it comes to toxic exposure” and that more research was “essential.”

Dennis Downey, a 29-year veteran of the special forces, studies wartime exposure to dangerous chemicals from metals in bullets and other everyday military items that gradually build up and lead to an increased risk of cancer.

‘Causes of infertility include exposure to toxins, lead and heavy metals. Lead is absorbed into the bloodstream and has been proven to affect sperm,” Downey told DailyMail.com.

Combat stress was another “big part” of whether military personnel could raise a family, while prolonged military deployment may “limit the ability” to start a family “during peak years” of fertility, during early adulthood, it added. he to it.

Several studies have highlighted the high infertility rates among veterans.

Orlando Bloom and DJ Khaled are among the famous investors behind a Boston-based sperm clinic seeking to understand the growing rates of male infertility worldwide

Pictured: Cryogenic tank with liquid nitrogen in the life science lab. Legacy, the fertility startup in the study of 1,000 veterans, says it aims to tackle a decades-long global reduction in sperm levels in men

Infertility among the general population was only 8 percent, researchers said. Service people often showed problems with ovulation or with their sperm or testicles, study of 30,000 veterans shows.

One in six Americans has fertility problems. The frenetic pace of serving in the military, combined with injuries and exposure to toxins, doubles the rate at which soldiers become sterile.

Blue Star Families, a group that campaigns for a fuller life serving military members, found it this year, two-thirds of people in the service industry reported problems starting a family, often due to distant deployments.

California Democrat Julia Brownley filed another bill in March 2021 to ensure veterans have access to in vitro fertilization and other fertility care. For too long, the government had “overlooked the healthcare needs of veterans struggling with infertility,” she said.

The focus on fertility among veterans comes at a difficult time for the US military, which struggles to recruit new recruits and faces a shortage of some 10,000 soldiers this year and bigger problems on the road.

Senior Airman Joseph Tharp hugs his pregnant wife Sarah, at Sacramento International Airport in 2013. Long-distance relationships are one of the biggest barriers to starting a family for many military personnel

Research by the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) in July found that the number of servicemen who would advise others to enlist fell nearly 12 points to 62.9 percent between 2019 and 2021.

Three-quarters of those surveyed were in debt, more than half could not save, 61 percent struggled to pay rent and a troublesome 17 percent said they were so short on cash that they couldn’t always put enough food on the table.

Legacy, the fertility startup in the study, says it aims to tackle a decades-long global reduction in sperm levels in men, and has attracted investment from celebrities such as DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom, the group says. .

Last month, it announced a deal to provide free sperm testing and freezing for Green Berets, an army special unit known for its signature headgear that often undertakes grueling and risky deployments abroad.