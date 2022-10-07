Freeze spending on Wales and Scotland and cut free bus passes, says Liz Truss’s top economic adviser

<!–

Liz Truss’s chief economic adviser once proposed freezing cash for Wales and Scotland and reducing the number of free bus passes for the elderly and disabled as part of a plan to win the Tories an election.

Matthew Sinclair, a former head of the small-state advocacy group Taxpayers’ Alliance, made the proposals in a book after the 2008 financial crash.

He suggested that as many decisions about public spending had been devolved to the administrations at Holyrood, Cardiff and Stormont, their annual grants from Westminster should be frozen for a year to save £1.4 billion.

“Freezing current grants to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for a year makes a significant saving and also means that no services are necessarily subject to cuts,” he wrote. according to the Telegraph.

“Instead, budgets that are received must be handled more carefully, with unnecessary expenditure eradicated.

“Given the different levels of spending autonomy enjoyed by the devolved assemblies, a blanket freeze would allow each nation to make its own decision about what is a priority and what is not.”

Writing in How to Cut Public Spending (and Still Win an Election) in 2010, he also suggested making free bus passes means-tested, a move he believed could have reduced take-up by 50 percent.

The economist has become one of Miss Truss’s closest advisers as the country faces soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis triggered by sky-high energy bills.

He wrote that access cards should be reserved for those who ‘genuinely need it’ and were ‘poorly targeted’. Halving admission would save £438 million, he claimed.

Prior to Mrs Truss’s Tory leadership election victory, Mr Sinclair was a director and financial adviser at Deloitte bank.

In his previous role as director of the TaxPayers’ Alliance think tank, he championed plans to reduce waste and promote better value for money in Whitehall.

Sir. Sinclair, who studied economics and economic history at the London School of Economics, is believed to have been one of those involved in putting together Kwasi Kwarteng’s controversial mini-budget.

He is also a climate skeptic whose 2011 book, Let Them Eat Carbon, warned of a massive financial and personal cost from Britain’s energy policy.

In 2012, Mr. Sinclair a six-point plan to cut Whitehall spending.

His first idea was to abolish the Equality and Human Rights Commission to save £48.9 million in funding. Even a decade ago he complained that the EHRC had taken on “a campaigning role inappropriate for a public body”.

He suggested £2.2bn could be saved by cutting business subsidies and instead ensuring there are low taxes for everyone. In addition, Mr Sinclair said freezing foreign aid spending could save £3.5 billion.

Canceling high-speed rail services could save more than £750m, he said at the time. And scrapping the Green Investment Bank, which was set up to address the lack of investment in the energy sector, he estimated could save £2.7 billion.

Finally, Mr Sinclair proposed scaling back Whitehall and devolving responsibility as much as possible to local authorities.