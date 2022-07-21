Freelance editor is Park Slope neighbor who sent poison note asking mother to stop her kids shouting

A neighbor who sent a letter asking a mother to stop her kids from “screaming and screaming” in their backyard is a freelance editor who has worked for several major publishing houses, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Vincent Cusenza, 65, hand-posted the anonymous note to a neighbor in affluent Park Slope, Brooklyn — consistently voted one of the best in New York City for raising children.

He demanded that Christina Frankel, 36, and her husband Jay, 37, silence their toddlers, adding that they encourage them “too loud.”

Frankel, who has a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, posted the letter to Park Slope Moms’ Facebook page earlier this month.

She was shocked when they received the anonymous ‘condemning’ letter and was inundated with supportive comments from other parents online.

Freelance editor Cusenza, whose clients include Harper Collins and Kensington and Scholastic, explained that he had lived in the area for 30 years, with an average home price of $1.2 million.

The letter began: “Dear neighbors, I am an editor and writer who lives across the backyard from you.

‘I do most of the work in my garden. In good weather I am here most days for many hours. On these brownstone blocks, each of us lives within 15 feet of a dozen neighbors.

‘By keeping disturbing noise sources to a minimum, we show each other mutual respect.’

When approached for comment by DailyMail.com, he declined to comment on the situation, with a man who lives with him adding “the letter speaks for itself.”

Christina and her teacher husband Jay say they don’t make excessive noise and their kids should be able to play in their yard

His garden is not directly connected to the family’s luxury Park Slope property and the residents have erected a high privacy fence

A source confirmed to DailyMail.com that neighbor Vincent Cusenza wrote the letter and delivered it to the family last week, telling them to ‘manage’ their children from screaming.

Park Slope is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in New York, with a median household income for renters of $129,570 and a whopping $236,720 for homeowners.

Christina, who works as a PA at a private household, said her other neighbors think the letter is “completely insane” and don’t think it’s “fair” to tell her children to shut up.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the mother of two said: “We’ve been crying for years. I checked with all my neighbors who said they had not received a letter. It was just us.

“When I got home that night and told my husband who I thought it was, he remembered a few years ago when they yelled at us to shut up.

“Raising two rambunctious toddlers is the most challenging thing I’ve ever done. As for the cries of encouragement, perhaps it was us who cheered when our neighbor’s daughter recently took her first steps.

‘Or it could have been my reaction when my daughter first used the potty.

“Parenting gets noisy – literally and figuratively. I bet this person doesn’t have kids because of the way they spoke to me.

“People like this let things snowball in their heads and everyone knows these people in New York.”

After receiving the letter, the couple tracked down Cusenza and released a copy of the DailyMail.com article reporting on the small letter.

Included with it was a card that read, “Dear neighbor, one copy for you and one copy for each of my children’s memory boxes to remind them of their limitless childhood.”

Christina told DailyMail.com she felt her neighbor was ‘selfishly putting their own interests first’

Teacher Jay thinks their grumpy neighbor sent the letter because he didn’t work for the summer holidays and spent more time in the garden with his two kids

Christina added: ‘I didn’t think it would be easy being a parent, but this is ridiculous, they selfishly put their own interests first.

“I’m an incredibly respectful person, my immediate neighbors say they don’t hear us, they keep their doors open – they’re so close and it doesn’t bother them.

‘It is the childless population that will literally find something wrong. They should consider themselves lucky that it’s not a barking dog, or something worse.

“They complain about kids having fun, they’re buzzkills, bummers.”

She said that if her neighbors’ response to children who “scream with joy is anger or annoyance,” perhaps they shouldn’t live in an area so densely populated with children.

Her husband Jay, a teacher, said: ‘The letter itself was so aggressive, we were surprised when we got it because we were afraid we had disturbed these people.

‘But to be honest, we are not that noisy, the children enjoy the garden, and I think it may be the summer holidays that caused this.

“Last week I was out with the kids and I spent a lot of time in the yard with them, so I think that’s why they knocked them over the edge.

“But it’s just kids being kids, an occasional behavior correction, but it’s not screaming all the time.

“If they had approached us directly, we would have had a different response.”

The letter made several suggestions for the family to keep noise levels down, including “taking them for a walk or taking them to the playground or park where they can be as uninhibited as they want.”

Christina suggested her neighbor “invest in good headphones” or “find a place that is a designated quiet place, such as a library.”

After Christina posted a photo of the letter online, she was inundated with positive comments from other parents, telling her to keep encouraging them.

She added: “They probably assume it’s just us. Just because they had 30 years of rest they were not entitled to, go to a library, why not you, the adult, go in.

‘I don’t play loud music, we’re not outside at inappropriate times and the kids aren’t screaming.

“It was so ridiculous, my son screams when he shoots his car out of a driveway and he liked what he was doing. To write that down is so stupid, they shouldn’t be living in Park Slope.

“If you want to be a kind respectful neighbor, you have to open a line of communication.

“If they want to hold up the fence and drop off an anonymous letter, I’m not going to turn around, you grumpy old bastard.

“They hold on to the past that no longer exists, paid a very high premium to live in this area.

“Kids have to be outside, they have to be in nature, they have to experience things like this, and anyone who has a problem with that must be a really unhappy person.”