Free trade has not made us free

A few weeks ago, I spent some time reporting in North Carolina, a red state known to swing blue from time to time. I had a fascinating conversation with a production manager, who told me, “Sometimes we vote Democrat and sometimes Republican. But we always vote commerce.”

In particular, he referred to China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001, which decimated certain sectors of US industry. While this particular gentleman shut his nose and voted for Donald Trump in the last election, he also supported President Joe Biden’s trade policy, which was not just about tariffs, but also about higher labor and environmental standards in new trade deals.

The fact that both Republicans and Democrats are rethinking trade policy says something important about our geopolitics. The idea that trade was primarily a path to global peace and unity, rather than a necessary means of balancing both domestic and global interests, is gone.

We are entering a new era where concepts like Francis Fukuyama’s “end of history” or Thomas Friedman’s “Golden Arches” theory are no longer relevant.

All of this was articulated quite eloquently last week in a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC by Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland called for an end to the Panglossian assumptions that free trade would necessarily set countries free, and for a clearer approach to global capitalism and diplomacy in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s support for Russia.

As she rightly put it: “Workers in our democracies have long understood that global trade without values-based rules to run it made our people poorer and our countries more vulnerable. They have known for a long time that it enriched the plutocrats, but not the people.”

Our system of neoliberal globalization has created more wealth on a global scale over the past half century than ever before. But inequality has also increased enormously within many countries. And there is research showing that the entities that have benefited most from globalization in recent decades are multinational corporations and the Chinese state — or more specifically, the people who run them.

Autocrats have also done well, often using trade and commerce as weapons in geopolitical conflict. “In retrospect,” Freeland said, “it is clear that Gerhard Schroeder’s appointment to Rosneft’s board of directors was as essential an element in Putin’s war planning as any military exercise.”

Similarly, China restricted Norwegian exports of fish when the Nobel Prize was awarded to human rights activist Liu Xiaobo. Canadian pork and canola exports were banned when Canada honored an extradition treaty with the US and detained Huawei’s CFO.

All these things, such as mask hoarding in Beijing in the wake of Covid, are understandable from a Chinese perspective. And the West is certainly guilty of its own historical mercantilism and transactionalism. I’ve always thought that America’s embrace of China’s accession to the WTO had more to do with US corporate lobbying than any real belief in the possibility of political change.

The point here is that the current system of economic globalization will not magically resolve political differences. We are moving towards a new, post-neoliberal paradigm in which values, rather than just “everyday low prices” as the Walmart slogan goes, become a more important consideration in economic policy decisions.

The change brings challenges. Recently I was asked on TV how people living in the US on $25,000 a year would fare in a new era of inflation, which will be fueled in part by the end of the “cheap capital for cheap labor” agreement between China and the west. Not good in the short term.

And yet, if you were to ask these folks if they’d rather have more cheap Amazon goods or a job that could cover the costs of education, health care, and housing (all of which have been rising at a multiple of core inflation for a while now), they would choose the latter.

Creating those jobs is the opportunity of the new era. In her speech, Freeland explained the possibilities for friend-shoring. This should not be a closed club, but open to any number of countries that follow the rules.

It also has to be green: the transition to clean technology is the classic example of a “productive bubble”, in which public support for a transformative technology that is then privatized by companies of all sizes (not just large entrenched monopolies) creates sustainable, shared grow.

The US, Canada and Mexico have a real chance here. There are plenty of Canadian and American start-ups that have important intellectual property in the green battery sector, for example. If they can work together and leverage production capacity and demand in both the US and Mexico, you could win both the economy and the planet.

Friend-shoring has its challenges. But I doubt they’ll be more difficult or riskier than relying on autocrats for energy and a single geopolitically controversial island, Taiwan, for most of the world’s semiconductors. Let the new era begin.

rana.foroohar@ft.com

Rana’s new book Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post Global World is out this week