Free-scoring Portugal face resolute Switzerland in last-16 match

Ronaldo will lead the attack for Portugal as they try to beat a well-organized team from Switzerland.

Who: portugal vs switzerland

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: December 6, 22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Portugal and Switzerland have already met twice this year in the Nations League, winning one game each.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal, ranked ninth in the world, overcome Switzerland 4-0 in early June. But just a week later, the Swiss scored in the first minute and survived a barrage of attacks from Portugal in an organized and resolute defensive display that helped them win 1-0.

Those contests are a reminder that while Portugal head into this final 16 World Cup game as favourites, Switzerland have the ability to threaten and upset them.

Portugal topped their group, scoring six goals in three matches. Switzerland finished second in their group after winning their last match 3-2 against Serbia in dramatic fashion. It was a game where all the rules went out the window as Switzerland lost their typically reliable defensive form, searching for a winner.

But as exciting as that game was, Switzerland will know that against Portugal who score flawlessly, they must return to the familiar organized display that frustrated Brazil and Cameroon in the first two group games.

Ronaldo is 37 years old but is still a major goalscoring threat, just like Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, who scored twice against Uruguay. Joao Félix has also produced some fine performances that show why Atlético Madrid shelled out $132m for the winger in 2019.

Switzerland does not have such renowned forwards. Still, former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been lively this tournament, and striker Breel Embolo, who has scored twice, will be looking to pressure veteran defender Pepe with his pace and strength.

Pepe has been forced to replace Danilo Pereira, from Paris Saint-Germain, after the centre-back broke several ribs during training.

The two teams have met five times in total, with Portugal winning three and Switzerland twice.

Switzerland have a tendency to surprise at big tournaments, knocking out France at Euro 2020 in a thrilling comeback that left a shaken French team fighting amongst themselves.

The winner of this match will face the winner of Morocco-Spain on Tuesday.