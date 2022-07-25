Free Online Tools for Removing Backgrounds From Photos

About 71% of people tend to edit their selfies after they take them. You can take a standard picture with your front-facing camera and add a little more visual interest afterward with the use of photo editing tools and apps.

You can even use a free photo background removal program to cut out that bland backdrop and replace it with a better one. Some websites and software will give you access to beginner photo manipulation tools, and they can handle a variety of photo formats.

What’s not to love?

Keep reading to learn more about what your free background removal options are and found out what features you should be on the lookout for.

Removal.AI

Removal.AI uses AI technology to remove backgrounds from photos. The program offers two options.

You can use the tools offered to take care of the job yourself, or you can upload your image and let a professional handle it. If you choose the latter, you’ll be happy to know that the turnaround time is pretty quick. You should receive your completed image within a day or so.

Adobe Express

If you’re looking for an easy way to remove background from an image, Adobe Express has you covered. All you have to do is upload your image to the site, and let it take care of the rest. When the process is finished, download your new image.

If you want to add a special touch to the photo after the background is gone, the site has a ton of templates that you can choose from.

Fotomix

Fotomix is another easy photo background removal program to use. On top of providing you with everything you need for removing backgrounds from photos, Fotomix will also give you access to all the tools you need for basic photo manipulation.

There is one downside to this handy tool. It’s only available for older versions of Windows. If your computer runs off of Windows 10 and above, you won’t be able to use Fotomix.

Remove.bg

Remove.bg sort of works like Removal.AI in that it uses AI technology. There is a free version of this program, but it only allows for images that are 612 x 408 resolution.

If you want to upgrade to the paid version of Remove.bg, there are packages available, but they can be expensive.

GIMP

Unlike Fotomix, GIMP is compatible with all versions of Windows, and it doesn’t leave Apple users out of the fun.

It’s a powerful (and free) photo manipulation program that works with all image formats. You’ll be able to remove the background from your images and much more.

Free Photo Background Removal Tools Available to You

The best way to add your own personal touch to a picture is with free photo background removal tools.

With these programs, you’ll be able to get rid of a picture’s boring backdrop and replace it with something much cooler. Some tools even allow users to do basic photo manipulation!

For more tips that will help you take your pictures to the next level, visit the How To section of our blog.