Free BBQ on Facebook Marketplace gets a four-star review: Charitable seller furious

One charitable online seller was left fuming after getting only a four-star review for a free barbecue that he even helped the buyer move.

Alex Crotti and his brother Mark Crotti shared a video on TikTok on Friday in which they called out the harsh reviewer for punching a star of Alex’s top-notch services.

“So my brother is upset, he gave away a barbecue on Facebook Marketplace today,” Mark said.

‘A six-burner, free. The guy picked it up, (Alex) helped him load it into his car and he gave it four stars.”

Alex Crotti (right) and his brother Mark Crotti (right) were left in shock after Alex received a four-out-of-five-star review on Facebook Marketplace for a free six-burner BBQ

The brothers then revealed that they had hounded the buyer on social media and sent him a confrontational message about the bad review.

“Hey, I just saw that I got four stars for giving you a free six-burner barbecue. I also helped you load,” the message read.

“Where did I lose the star?”

After questioning whether the missing rating was the result of a “gentle handshake,” the reviewer replied that the missing star was a mistake.

“Oh seriously, I thought I’d given a five star review. Can I do it again?’, the reviewers asked.

The couple laughed and said ‘the damage is already done’ but told the new BBQ owner he could make up for the lost star by buying them breakfast.