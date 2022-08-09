Fred Savage was fired from Wonder Years reboot after six women complained about misconduct

Six women have said Fred Savage was fired from the Wonder Years reboot for sexually harassing female crew members.

The married father of three, who rose to fame after starring in the original Wonder Years in 1988, was banned from directing the May 6 sequel, with Disney citing “accusations of inappropriate behavior” but refusing to elaborate.

The women who have made these allegations want to disclose the details, accusing? Savage, 46, of moving a young female crew member to his Atlanta home and following another to a restroom and placing her hands on his crotch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the story of Savage’s firing broke out, Page Six reported that he was supported by friends and family, including his wife of 18, Jennifer Lynn Stone. The article prompted the women to come forward to publicize their allegations, which Savage has denied.

“Me and the other women think people should know what the violation was,” said one of the women.

In a statement about the allegations, Savage denied many of the allegations against him, telling THR: “Since I was 6 years old, I have worked with thousands of people on hundreds of sets and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment.

‘It is terrible to hear that there are colleagues who think that I have not achieved these goals. While there are some reported incidents that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one too many.

“I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively impacted anyone, because nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive colleague, friend, husband, father and person.”

Speaking of the condition of anonymity for fear of their careers, the six women said there were two sides to Savage that constantly switched back and forth: a supportive and charismatic director and a dark and angry alter ego.

The women claimed that while Savage appeared to be a laughing stock on set, he would sometimes verbally assault “below-the-line employees who have no power.”

Several of the women said they were uneasy about Savage’s relationship with a young woman who worked on the crew, claiming she had moved into the house in the Cabbagetown neighborhood of Atlanta where the reboot was being filmed and that Savage was occupied.

A woman told THR that the young crew member had told her that Savage bought her a present and discussed a future with her.

Savage starred as Kevin Arnold in the original hit sitcom that made him famous

Despite the alleged romance, several women said they saw Savage “extremely controlling her day-to-day behavior,” describing him as “manipulative and erratic.”

They said the situation got so bad that one of them tried to shield the young crew member from Savage, at which point “he verbally harassed and belittled me,” the woman told THR.

Another woman says she befriended Savage on set and he invited her to dinner and offered her expensive gifts, which she declined.

Although the woman claims that Savage would help her promising writing and comedy career, she said she was abruptly fired from the set last year.

Then, in December 2021, she said she was invited to a group outing at a bar in Astoria, Georgia, where Savage allegedly assaulted her.

The woman claims she was in the bathroom when Savage suddenly walked in, making her try to laugh it off when she asked him to leave.

Instead, she said that Savage had “dead eyes” when he allegedly pushed her against the wall and started kissing her forcefully and molesting her.

“I said, ‘Please don’t do this,’ she told THR. “I meant ruin the friendship. I begged, not so much out of fear, but there was no turning back.’

“He put his mouth on mine very forcefully. He went for the top of my pants. I brushed it off,’ she added.

“Then he put his mouth back on mine, took my hand and pulled it over his groin area. I withdrew. He stopped very angry. I kept an eye on him so I could get out.’

After leaving the bathroom, she said that Savage left the party with the young crew member he reportedly lived with.

The woman said Savage continued to text her to meet up after the incident and left a voicemail to apologize for what he did.

“It’s your old friend Fred,” he would have said. “We worked together for a while and then we didn’t and then I was a huge asshole. A huge hole.

“And I’m really sorry. And I owe you an apology here for a minute and so, uh, the truth is I really like you and I really want to be friends and I’m sorry I screwed that up.’

This isn’t the first time Savage has been embroiled in controversy. In 2018, he was sued by client Youngjoo Hwang, who alleged that he assaulted and harassed her on the set of the TV show The Grinder.

Hwang said in legal documents that Savage had a “volatile and aggressive temper in relation to the female crew” and had “violently beat her” three times.

According to Page sixHwang said that “Savage was known for intimidating, bullying and tormenting female crew members while doing their job by yelling things like ‘I’m not a dog, stop following me,’ watch me f***ing again someday on,” and “Get that f*** away from me.”‘

Savage, who then settled the lawsuit, had called the allegations “completely baseless and absolutely untrue” and was cleared by an investigation by 20th Century Television at the time.

Four years ago, his former on-screen mother Alley Mills claimed that Wonder Years’ original cancellation followed a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Savage and Jason Hervey, which she said was settled out of court.

Monique Long, the woman who accused the then 16-year-old of sexual harassment, worked as a customer on set.

She accused both Savage and Hervey of “verbally and physically harassing her,” according to… Deadline.