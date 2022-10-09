Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester in new trailer for Netflix’s spin-off series Wednesday

Fred Armisen has been cast as Uncle Fester in the Netflix spin-off series Addams Family on Wednesday.

The announcement was made official at Vanity Fairs’ Instagram on Saturday.

Captioning the news with ‘Exclusive: After months of secrecy, it’s time to meet Uncle Fester. Fed Armisen takes on the classic Addams Family character @Tim Burton‘Wednesday.’

A Tricky Uncle: Fred Armisen Cast as Uncle Fester in Netflix Addams Family Spin-Off Series on Wednesday

The official trailer for the upcoming comedy-horror series was released at New York Comic Con featuring the comedian as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester.

In the new trailer, Wednesday is relieved to find out that an alleged threat against her was in fact her Uncle Fester.

After Wednesday discovers it’s her uncle, they both ride off on a Dalmatian-patterned motorcycle and sidecar, as seen in the trailer.

Major: The announcement was made official on Vanity Fairs Instagram on Saturday

Playing the funcle: “He’s a mix of being crazy, and he seems happy too,” Armisen tells VF about his character. “He’s a happy monster,” he adds

“He’s a mix of weirdo, and he seems happy too,” Armisen says VF of his character. “He’s a happy monster.”

Christina Ricci stars as Armisen, who will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) started out as a student, and where she will hone her psychic abilities, according to the report. site.

Johnny Depp is rumored to be part of the series but will not appear in the Netflix comedy thriller.

First Look: The official trailer for the upcoming comedy-horror series was released at New York Comic Con featuring the comedian as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester

It’s me! In the new trailer, Wednesday is relieved to find out that an alleged threat against her was in fact her Uncle Fester

On the Road: After Wednesday finds out it’s her uncle, they both ride off on a Dalmatian-patterned motorcycle and sidecar, as seen in the trailer

The show will star Ortega as the title character, along with other previously announced cast such as Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, according to the announcement on Variety.

The series will premiere on Netflix on November 23.

The new trailer kicks off with an opening scene in the Nevermore Academy gates as a classic black car drives through the gate to the academy grounds.

All-star cast: Ortega will star as the title character, along with other previously announced cast such as Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, according to the announcement on Variety

Cameo: Christina Ricci stars with Armisen, who will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy

Academy: Nevermore Academy is where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) started as a student, and where she will hone her psychic abilities, according to the site

Icon: Ricci famously played Wednesday Addams in the Halloween classic The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel Addams Family Values ​​(1993)

The trailer opens with a voice-over monologue where we get to see the unique students throughout the academy.

Voiceover heard: ‘Nevermore was created as a safe haven for our children to learn and grow, whoever or whatever they are.’

Wednesday is introduced to her new roommate, joined by her parents Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) in the next scene.

As the ominous trio enter the room, the housemates’ mother asks. “Shall we meet your new roommate?”

The preppy roommate asks Wednesday, “Are you feeling well?” and Wednesday says, “You look a little pale,” as Wednesday walks into her new home at the academy.

While Morticia replies, “Excuse Wednesday, she’s allergic to color.”

Stay away from me: Wednesday answers her roommate’s question with sarcasm: ‘I break into hives, then the flesh peels off my bones’

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays the Addams matriarch Morticia, is seen visiting a grave at one point in the trailer

Before she throws a rose on the grave, she plucks out the petals

Wednesday answers her roommate’s question with sarcasm: “I get hives, the flesh peels off my bones.”

The scene cuts to Wednesday walking around campus, as she says, “I act like I don’t care if people don’t like me. Deep down I really enjoy it.’

The trailer follows through the academy on Wednesday as she questions her presence: “There’s just something wrong with this place and not just because it’s a school,” adds Wednesday.

She really cares: walking around campus on Wednesday, as she says, “I act like I don’t care if people don’t like me. Deep down I really enjoy it’

Witch Hunt: Wednesday goes on a hunt to uncover the mysteries of the academy behind the hidden dark walls

What’s Wrong With This Place: The trailer follows through the academy on Wednesday as she questions her presence at the academy: “There’s just something wrong with this place and not just because it’s a school,” adds Wednesday

Wednesday goes on a hunt to uncover the mysteries of the academy behind its hidden dark walls.

“Secret Societies, Hidden Libraries, A Murderous Monster,” Wednesday’s list as she wonders “What other surprises are in store?”

Towards the end of the trailer, the big surprise is revealed, as Wednesday stands for… “Uncle Fester,” says Wednesday with delight.

Wednesday’s uncle replies: I like to travel incognito. Come on, let’s roll!’ he says on Wednesday as they jump on a Dalmatian-patterned motorcycle and ride off together.

The trailer ends with multiple clips from the series, and Wednesday the trailer ends with the words “Nevermore remains a place where the questions far outweigh the answers,” on her quest for the truth.

Wednesday concludes, “I know the tension is killing you.”

Mysteries Inside the Academy: “Secret Societies, Hidden Libraries, A Murderous Monster,” Wednesday’s list as she wonders “What other surprises are in store?”

On the edge of your seat: Wednesday the trailer ends with the words ‘I know the suspense is Killing you’