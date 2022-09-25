‘Frazzled’ senior Herald FORGOT to say ‘God Save the King’ at Queen’s committal

<!–

The reading of the proclamations in the final phase of the Queen’s Committal was a career-defining moment for the Garter King of Arms, yet not everything went as smoothly as hoped.

The eldest Herald, David Vines White, forgot to say the crucial words ‘God Save the King’ at the end of the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last week.

And in an unfortunate twist, the words were written out in order of service, which was circulated by the chapel and published online.

Garter King of Arms David Vines White (pictured) forgot to say the crucial words ‘God Save the King’ at the end of the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last week

The words were written in order of service, which was distributed in St. George’s Chapel (pictured) and published online

Fortunately, although King Charles was always out on details, he didn’t make a fuss.

A source in the Royal House said: ‘He was supposed to shout ‘God Save the King’ at the end, and everyone in the congregation would have done it too. It’s not particularly difficult to read from a script. They are annoyed by him.’

But historian Hugo Vickers jumped to his defense, saying, “I can imagine the poor man was exhausted. It’s a bit like the poor king with his pen. Give him a little slack, I guess.”