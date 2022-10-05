Fraudster Jasmine Vella-Arpaci, 24, fleeced elderly Aussies in $3million scam faces court

<!–

After the accidental death of her father, a Melbourne woman’s mother started a small family business to secure the financial future of her children and grandchildren.

But the daughter was forced to fight to save the business when it was targeted by an international syndicate of fraudsters who stole millions from Australian superannuation and share accounts.

She felt like a fraud trying to convince companies that she was the right shareholder.

Jasmine Vella-Arpaci, 24, is the only co-conspirator charged in the fraud, which saw the group get more than $3 million from retirement accounts and $238,000 from stock trading.

Jasmine Vella-Arpaci, 24, (pictured) was part of an international fraud syndicate that stole millions from Australian superannuation and share accounts

They also tried to get $1.8 million from super funds and $5.7 million in shares.

More than $2.5 million was then laundered through Hong Kong, where Vella-Arpaci received a cut in cryptocurrency.

The woman who tried to save her family company told a pre-sentence hearing for Vella-Arpaci on Wednesday that she endured a nightmare of anxiety and sleepless nights after being warned of an attempt to sell all the company’s shares.

She is eternally grateful to the stockbroker for checking the legitimacy of the sale.

Vella-Arpaci (pictured, during a break outside the County Court of Victoria) pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy to defraud in relation to separate pension and share trading fraud and conspiracy to deal in proceeds of crime

The woman, who cannot be identified, believes her identity papers were obtained through her accountants. They charged her $750 when she made a deal to alert them to a data breach.

“It felt like every step I took led to more punishment for me and nothing to stop the great highway the fraudsters were driving forward,” she said.

Vella-Arpaci pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to defraud in separate pension and stock trading frauds and to conspiracy to deal in the proceeds of crime.

She engaged in a phishing scam to gain access to account login information and bought others on the dark web. She targeted companies with admin, HR or bookkeeper usernames, hoping they would give her access to retirement account information and identification documents.

Vella-Arpaci described accounts for those of eligible age as the ‘ultimate jackpot’.

Police found 1,400 documents on her seized computer, including passports, driver’s licenses, debit cards and Medicare cards.

She admitted to tampering with identification documents to change names or dates of birth and then stamping them with a fake certification stamp.

This information was used to withdraw funds from accounts and arrange for shares to be sold, with the proceeds deposited into newly opened bank accounts.

Debit cards were sent to fake addresses and were used by people in Hong Kong to launder proceeds.

Vella-Arpaci was arrested in April 2019.

Her role in the conspiracy was significant, Victorian County Court Judge Fiona Todd was told.

While on a trip to Turkey, Vella-Arpaci recruited someone to fill her role and offered advice on taking precautions in sending documents.

“Always take the time to get it right — a day at the post office is less than a life sentence,” she said.

The hearing is to continue on November 30. Vella-Arpaci is on bail.