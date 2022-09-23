‘Fraudster’ dubbed ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’ after ‘$1.5M scam’ would find sharing cell ‘stressful’

An alleged fraudster dubbed ‘the Con Queen of Hollywood’ may find cell sharing in a US prison ‘a source of stress’, a court has heard.

Indonesian man Hargobind Tahilramani, 42, is wanted in the US for a $1.5 million scam and is fighting his extradition from the UK.

Tahilramani allegedly defrauded Hollywood professionals large sums of money by posing as showbiz executives offering them movie deals, including impersonating producers working for The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan.

Others the so-called “catfish” imitated include Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy, former Sony movie chief Amy Pascal and ex-Paramount boss Sherry Lansing, it is said.

In another case, Tahilramani is said to have spoken in a high-pitched voice to impersonate Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, Wendi Deng, while luring creatives to his scheme.

He faces two counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft and is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He was arrested on November 26, 2020 at a £60-a-night aparthotel in Manchester after a year-long investigation by the FBI.

Tahilramani, who is openly gay and said he came to the UK to live in a ‘free society’, is currently in HMP Wandsworth and is opposing extradition to the US.

Neil Greenberg, a psychiatrist who examined Tahilramani, testified before the Westminster Magistrates Court today.

Ben Cooper, who represents Mr. Tahilramani, questions Mr. Greenberg.

“If he were to have a cellmate, could that be more harmful to this defendant’s mental health?”

“It could go either way,” replied Mr. Greenberg.

“Sometimes his cellmates were okay, sometimes they were really unpleasant. This can be an additional source of stress.’

“Do you see any problems he may face sharing a confined space?”

“Given he has a moderate personality disorder, he will probably irritate or cause problems for everyone he is with – on balance it will probably be complicated,” the psychiatrist replied.

‘Many risks can arise. The person he was sharing with may find it hard to get along with him.

“Maybe he feels the need to do something to make his point. This is difficult to predict without knowing the nature of the person he would be placed with.’

Mr. Cooper then questioned Mr. Greenberg about the relationship Tahilramani might have with the prison staff.

“Can that alleviate the psychological impact?”

“If he had support staff who are sensitive to mental health, that would be protective. Change that to someone who isn’t interested in mental health, that wouldn’t make it supportive and would be an added stress to him.”

Cooper then asked Mr. Greenberg how Tahilramani might deal with solitary confinement.

“How would he be able to deal with that regime?”

‘That would be difficult for him’

But Greenberg stressed that if he had activities to keep him busy, it might be easier for him.

‘He likes textiles. If he had enough distracting materials, that would reduce the risk. But it would be difficult, there’s no other way.’

Tahilramani was charged with eight counts by a grand jury in the Southern District of California on October 6, 2020.

On point one, he is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He faces two counts of wire fraud, with the same maximum.

The five charges of aggravated identity theft he faces each carry a maximum of two years in prison.

Earlier in the trial, psychiatrist Dr Stuart Grassian, an expert on the psychiatric effects of solitary confinement, said Tahilramani will not be able to cope in a US prison.

Provide proof through a live link Dr. Grassian said: ‘Will he be able to cope in the same way as in Wandsworth? My answer is no.’

The extradition hearing continues.