Frappart becomes first woman to referee at men’s World Cup

Stephanie Frappart oversaw the final Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

When Stephanie Frappart took the field at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday, she became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match, completing a journey that began nearly 30 years ago in the Paris suburbs.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman who oversaw the action in the final Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica played football between the ages of 10 and 13 at Herblay-sur-Seine before switching paths to become a referee.

“I saw Steph running around the stadium, 12km [7.5 miles]two or three times a week to be at the level where she is now on the field,” Philippe Calve, the former president of FC Herblay-sur-Seine, told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

“If you want to referee men’s matches, you better be at your best physically. And she has done what she needs to be physically at the top.”

Frappart became the first woman to referee a French Ligue 1 match in 2019, and the first woman to attend a men’s Champions League match in 2020. Last year, she became the first woman to take charge of a qualifying match for the men’s World Cup.

“I think I will have everything around me in mind, and the goal will still be the same, which is to referee according to on-field performance,” Frappart said in June, after being named as one of the referees. for the World Cup in Qatar.

“So I’m really going into this with tremendous emotion, but you have to channel that, because obviously the most important thing is the pitch.”

Frappart has made regular donations to her former club and visits regularly.

“She remained humble. She can chat with anyone without thinking too much about it, from the person she meets in a bar to someone on the street or just a kid,” Calve said. ‘She hasn’t changed. Everyone who knows her knows that.”

Frappart is the pride of the city and a source of inspiration.

“For me it is a source of pride [that a woman referees at the men’s World Cup for the first time] and it’s a step forward for our rights, by allowing [women] to occupy more positions that are prioritized by men,” Dominique Edeyer, cafe owner in Herblay, told Reuters news agency.