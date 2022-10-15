Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who called 911 during a deadly shooting in North Carolina described encountering bodies in the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bicyclists, according to newly released recordings.

The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the chaos of Thursday’s scene, in which authorities said a 15-year-old boy began shooting in a residential area and then on the walkway, killing five and two others were injured. The recordings also contain new details about the teen, with multiple callers saying he was wearing camouflage and one caller saying he was carrying a shotgun.

In one of the first calls, around 5:12 PM Thursday, a man describes seeing the gunman killed off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres in the Hedingham borough northeast of downtown. The caller frantically asks for help.

“He just walked through and shot him. He walked by and shot him for no reason,” says the caller, referring to Torres: “It looks like he’s bleeding from his chest.”

The caller says the gunman was wearing camouflage and headed for the Neuse River Greenway Trail that runs behind the neighborhood.

In a separate conversation around the same time, a neighbor reports multiple gunshots and people screaming, then looking out her window and seeing two gunshot victims.

“There’s someone lying by the bush and someone lying on the porch,” she says.

Minutes later, another caller says the suspect was carrying a shotgun.

“There’s a white boy running out here with a shotgun, he shot someone. … He ran back into the woods,” said the caller.

A few minutes later, a man tells the dispatcher that he was on the trail when he encountered a woman unconscious. Illustrating the confusion over what happened, the dispatcher tells the man that there are reports of an active gunman, and he yells, “What?!”

As he gets closer to the woman and tries to provide details about the location, he intervenes, “Oh my god!”

“Sir, what’s going on there?” asks the dispatcher.

“Uh, uh, uh. She’s bleeding,” he says. Then he realizes that another shooting is on the way.

“Oh my god, there’s someone else,” says the caller. Then he can be heard telling other people on the scene, “Guys, we need to get out of the area. She said there might be an active gunman here.”

The shooting drew officers from various agencies to the area, as the suspect could not be captured for several hours. The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to late 50s and were felled during their daily routines, police and loved ones said.

Torres, the off-duty police officer, was killed on his way to work, while one of the women who died was standing on her porch talking to a neighbor, and another woman who died was walking her dog. Another was exercising.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after his arrest, but authorities have not said how he was injured. His identity has not been released and no motive for the attack has been released.

Prosecutors will attempt to charge the suspect as an adult, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday. She declined to say what charges he faces.

PART: