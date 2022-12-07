Frankie’s Pizza closure: Queues line the streets of Sydney as Wolfmother plays ahead of the December 11 lockdown

Hundreds of revelers lined the streets of Sydney’s CBD to give one last hurrah at one of the city’s most iconic nightspots before it closes its doors for good this weekend.

Frankie’s Pizza, on Hunter St in the city, will close on Sunday after exactly 10 years of operation and bid farewell to Sydney with an event aptly named ‘Debauchery Day’.

The party is over, not because the owners were tired or in need of a change, but because the building is being demolished for the construction of Sydney’s new subway.

Famous for its rock and roll sounds, daily $1 pizza slice specials and secret ‘Fun Room’, massive crowds flocked to the iconic underground CBD venue on Wednesday night for one final taste of the action.

Images taken by TikTok user ‘martymcnuggets’ showed dozens of people lining up outside the dingy basement club hoping to get one last look at the bar.

The TikToker frowned playfully at the camera as she captioned the video: “POV when you try to visit Frankie’s Pizza one last time before it closes this weekend.”

They packed the underground bar for a free concert and watched Australian rock icons of the 2000s, Wolfmother, perform their catalog of Grammy Award-winning hits.

“I’m so sad this iconic pizzeria and bar is closing…can’t the subway take a different route instead?” martymcnuggets wrote.

The NSW government announced 18 months ago that Frankie’s would make way for a new tube line linking Parramatta to the CBD.

Last month, Frankie’s launched ‘The Final Campaign’ to say goodbye to Sydney, which began on December 1 with ‘The Beginning of the End’ and will end with ‘Decade of Debauchery’ on Sunday.

“Time to leave our legions, say goodbye to our four walls, and be done with the most fucking scary,” read a statement from Frankie.

The iconic pizzeria and bar opened in 2012 and quickly became a favorite with Sydney late-nighters and international visitors alike.

The venue has had many famous patrons, from Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry and Priscilla Presley to Guns and Roses, The Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and Grammy Award-winning band Wolfmother (frontman Andrew Stockdale pictured)

Fans will have the chance to own a piece of Frankie’s history, as the venue will auction off his frames, neon lights, and posters taped to the walls.

The RIP Frankie range of t-shirts is also available for irate fans lamenting the forced closure of venues.

‘Sydney has this uncanny ability to sniff out joy and life and then demolish it. It’s the worst city I’ve ever lived in, if an IG influencer was a city it would be Sydney,” said one furious man online.

One woman added: ‘Best bar in all of Sydney. Another defunct live music establishment.

A third said: “Frankie’s Pizza is iconic and it’s a shame they couldn’t put the Subway in a slightly different location.” I hope it moves because the city needs places open late.

Frankie’s first opened its doors in late 2012 and became an instant hit with both Sydneysiders and international visitors.

The electric venue had a 24-hour business license, with Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry among its first customers on opening night.

Late at night on her second day of business, Priscilla Presley was seen sitting at a table eating pizza.

The likes of the Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and Guns & Roses frontman Axl Rose are just a few of the famous faces to try for a night at Frankie’s.

Then came the much-hated city lockout regime introduced in 2014, in which the Metal act Slayer reluctantly denied entry when they visited the bar after 1:30am.

Frankie’s Pizza is one of the few nightspots in Sydney where revelers can end their night on the town with pizza and a last round of beers.

When then-Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian lifted Sydney’s lockout laws in January 2020, the city was weeks away from going into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frankie’s manager, Jordan McDonald, has tried to see the forced closure as a sign from the universe.

McDonald’s said he was reluctant to relocate the bar and urged fans not to hold their breath.

He feels that Sydney was a very different place when Frankie’s Pizza first opened and is unsure if “lightning can strike twice”.

“The world is changing a bit and the last thing you want to see is a watered down version of Frankie’s,” Jordan McDonald told the Daily Telegraph.

