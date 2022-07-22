Frankie Dettori hopes Emily Upjohn will get the rub of the green on Saturday

Frankie Dettori hopes Emily Upjohn has used her bad luck for the season when she takes home the £1.25million King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes on Saturday at Ascot.

The filly, trained by John and Thady Gosden, lost crucial ground after slipping at the start of the Oaks in Epsom when a short header on Tuesday and when her scheduled run in last Saturday’s Irish Oaks had to be shelved when travel plans were disrupted .

Emily Upjohn, a 5-2 shot, has been diverted to Ascot, where she receives 3 pounds from the Irish Derby winner and 6-4 favorite Westover and 14 pounds from her older opponents led by 2021 Arc winner Torquator Tasso.

Emily Upjohn (L) slipped and lost ground in the Oaks, losing to Tuesday, ridden by Ryan Moore

John Gosden, the horse’s joint trainer, hopes for better luck and a better ride in Ascot on Saturday

Dettori wrote on his Sporting Index blog: “Epsom was a nightmare, but that’s racing. Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, something like this happens.

“We get a huge pull in the weights, which is a big help. Barring any accidents, I hope for a great performance.

“Fingers crossed, we’ve got rid of all the bad luck at Epsom.”