Frankie Bridge stuns in a black bikini on a family holiday in California 

Advertisement

She flew to Santa Monica for her summer vacation with husband Wayne Bridge and their sons.

And Frankie Bridge was the California beach babe every inch as she spent a day by the sea sunbathing with her ex-footballer, 41, and their young brood on Wednesday.

Frankie, 33, showed off her gorgeous figure in a stylish black bikini, which emphasized her toned and tanned physique as she hung out on the beach with her family.

Red hot! Frankie Bridge was the California beach babe every inch as she spent a day by the sea sunbathing with her ex-footballer, 41, and their young offspring on Wednesday

Frankie, who had an incredibly sun-kissed glow, wore her cropped dark brown locks in a loose, natural style and seemed to be going makeup-free for the beach outing.

The mum of two, who shares sons Carter, six, and Parker, eight, with Wayne, has completed her ensemble with a pair of chic black rectangular shades and a gold chain with hoop earrings.

Frankie seemed well prepared for the beach day, when the family arrived loaded with beach bags, including a bag full of sunscreen and a cooler for their lunch.

Hunky: Meanwhile, Wayne showed off his impressive array of tattoos of his kids’ faces singed to his chest while going shirtless in a pair of gray swim shorts

Bliss: Frankie wore her dazzling diamond engagement and wedding rings

Both Frankie and Wayne could be seen tucking into a cooler and pulling out lunch options.

Meanwhile, Wayne, showed off his impressive array of tattoos of his children’s faces singed to his chest as he went shirtless in gray swim shorts.

The former Chelsea and England star stayed safe in the sun as you could see his skin lathering with sunscreen to stay protected from the UV rays.

Hissing: she wore her phone in a mint green case and no doubt captured the family day with snaps on her cellphone

Spray safely! The former Chelsea and England star stayed safe in the sun as you could see him slathering his skin with sunscreen to stay protected from the UV rays

Last month Frankie showed the results of her hard work at the gym when she posed in a bikini top while enjoying a family vacation in Bermuda.

On Instagram, the star looked sensational as she posed by the pool with a cocktail while she put her toned abs on display as she posed in a tiny orange bikini top.

She paired the piece with brown zebra striped beach pants and a matching shirt pulled over her shoulders.

Frankie was immediately inundated with messages of support from her followers, including husband Wayne congratulating himself on his photographic skills.

Lunch time! Wayne swallowed a sandwich for his lunch from the family cooler

Peckish: Both Frankie and Wayne could be seen tucking into a cooler and pulling out lunch options

Group trip? Frankie and Wayne were spotted talking to a man on the beach, who may have been with their group