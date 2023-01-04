Frankie Bridge stuns in a backless brown dress as she returns to Loose Women following New Year’s

She is known for her impeccable sense of style.

And Frankie Bridge was the epitome of chic when she returned to work at Loose Women for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday.

Saturday’s singer, 33, looked sensational and told her 1.5 million followers how good it felt to ‘brighten herself up’ after the holidays and over pampering.

Frankie posed up a storm in a brown backless dress that hugged every inch of her sensational figure.

She appeared to be going braless under the dress, which boasted long sleeves and exposed seam details.

Frankie accentuated her features with a luminous makeup palette and completed the look with a pair of towering alabaster boots.

The stunner styled her lit locks in loose waves and accessorized with a simple silver chain.

She captioned the photos: ‘Back today with my @loosewomen… first from 2023 and it felt so good to get off my couch and perk myself up a bit!’.

While fellow panelist Denise Welch, 64, cheekily remarked, seemingly in reference to her braless appearance, ‘The girls look happy to be out!!!’.

Panel: The show’s panel consisted of (LR) Ruth Langsford, Frankie Bridge, Carol McGiffin, Kelle Bryan

It comes after the singer entertained her fans when she shared some funny moments from 2022 on Instagram on Thursday.

Frankie could be seen dancing in front of the camera in various locations as they reflected on the past 12 months in a short video.

Beauty Frankie posted the clip online for her followers, writing, “I take my job very seriously… just not myself #bloopers.”

The video started with the Loose Women panelist sporting a pair of colorful ears on a headband on her head as she made a face and waved her hands in the air.

She could then be seen wearing a white mask looking at the camera before showing off her behind while wearing red underwear over a pair of red and white satin pajamas.

Elsewhere, the former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star was seen dancing on a beach in a flowing red dress, while in another scene she was seen swinging her legs in the air as she rolled around on her back in her home.

Frankie’s happy video came after she shared an image of herself crying on social media.

Reflecting on her decision to post the photo, Frankie admitted that she felt “pressure” to feel “happy” for Christmas after experiencing a “low moment” earlier in December.

During an appearance on the ITV show, she explained: ‘Actually, there comes a lot of pressure at this time of year. You can’t necessarily do exactly what you want to do, you travel here, there and everywhere, trying to keep everyone happy.

“While it’s something I love, I find that when I should feel happy in a situation, I feel that pressure.”

She said she felt it was important to share the candid selfie to show her followers that she isn’t always laughing and partying.

“I’m literally Mrs. Claus, I love Christmas, I love the lead up to it, I love the decorations,” said the mother-of-two.

“I was just aware I had this low point and I thought I’m going to share it because all anyone sees is I have all my Christmas parties and out with the girls, and it all looks nice and fun from.’

Posting the tearful selfie, she added, “I wasn’t sure if I should share it in case I put other people down when they’re feeling festive.”

Frankie also admitted that she also finds the period between Christmas and New Year a ‘struggle’.

“The time between Christmas and New Year is a struggle. You’re waiting for New Years and I’m wondering if I’m supposed to stuff my face or go on a juice cleanse,’ she said.

“It should be about being with friends and family. But as we all know, there are many expectations.’