Frankie Bridge flaunts her toned tummy in a cropped white blouse at the Soho House Awards

Frankie Bridge flashed a hint of her taut stomach in a short white blouse and oversized jeans as she attended the inaugural Soho House Awards in London on Thursday.

The presenter, 33, cut a stylish figure as she attended the awards ceremony at the chic London venue.

Frankie was joined by a slew of stars who attended for the awards, including actresses Gugu Mbatha-Rawe and Ellie Bamber.

Frankie showed off her taut stomach in her simple white cropped shirt, which she paired with loose-fitting, lightly washed jeans.

The star smiled from ear to ear as she carried a gift bag full of goodies from the awards.

With ten categories, there were two prize winners per category, one awarded to an established name and a winner.

The winners were selected by a committee of Soho House experts from film, art, music, content and creative.

Recipients included John Boyega for Best Actor, Yasmin Finney for Breakthrough Actress, makeup mogul Charlotte Tillsbury won for her entrepreneurship and actor Paapa Essiedu received the Pioneer Award.

The special evening featured lively musical performances from Soho House Award winners, including Self Esteem who opened the ceremony, as well as Michael Kiwanuka.

In July, Frankie showed off the results of her hard work at the gym as she posed in a bikini top while enjoying a family vacation in Bermuda.

On Instagram, the star looked sensational as she posed by the pool with a cocktail while she put her toned abs on display as she posed in a tiny orange bikini top.

She paired the piece with brown zebra striped beach pants and a matching shirt pulled over her shoulders.

Frankie was immediately inundated with messages of support from her followers, including husband Wayne congratulating himself on his photographic skills.