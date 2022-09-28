WhatsNew2Day
Frankie Bridge bares her bottom in lacy underwear as she undergoes a treatment

Entertainment
By Merry

‘Sorting me out of top-to-toe’: Frankie Bridge bares her bum in lace underwear as she undergoes a firming treatment during pampering day

By Laura Parkin for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

She is the busy mother of two boys.

And Frankie Bridge decided to take some ‘me time’ as she enjoyed a lavish pampering day on Wednesday.

The singer, 33, bared her bum in black lace underwear as she took to Instagram to document her skin-toning treatment.

Relaxed: Frankie Bridge, 33, decided to take some ‘me time’ as she enjoyed a lavish day of pampering on Wednesday

Frankie was seen lying down in Natali Kelly’s clinic writing, “Literally picking me up from head to toe.”

In another photo, she went makeup-free and showed off her flawless complexion for a relaxing facial.

Saturday’s star later added: “I was so warm and cosy…I even took a nap, thanks @natalikellyldn.”

Beauty: She went makeup-free and flaunted her flawless complexion for a relaxing facial

Beauty: She went makeup-free and flaunted her flawless complexion for a relaxing facial

Indulgence: The singer bared her bum in black lace underwear as she took to Instagram to document her skin-firming treatment

Indulgence: The singer bared her bum in black lace underwear as she took to Instagram to document her skin-firming treatment

It comes as Frankie compared her ass to Kim Kardashian’s after the reality star’s latest photo shoot.

The former Saturday singer shared a hilarious side-by-side of herself alongside Kim’s recent interview with Interview magazine, where she showed off her bum while wearing a jockstrap.

Frankie shared on Instagram a photo of herself with her jeans pulled down to reveal her black underwear.

Hilarious: It Comes When Frankie Compared Her Butt To Kim Kardashian's After The Reality Star's Latest Photoshoot

Hilarious: It Comes When Frankie Compared Her Butt To Kim Kardashian’s After The Reality Star’s Latest Photoshoot

The photo – which she has shared in the past – saw the star looking away from the camera as she tried on the jeans and a gray cardigan.

In addition to the hilarious side-by-side, Frankie wrote, ‘B***h stole my look!’

In the dazzling magazine cover, Kim pulled down her leather jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine’s “American Dream Issue.”

The SKIMS founder sported platinum blonde locks and bleached eyebrows as he posed in front of a giant American flag.

Behind the scenes: In the dazzling magazine cover, Kim pulled down her leather jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine's 'American Dream Issue'

Behind the scenes: In the dazzling magazine cover, Kim pulled down her leather jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine’s ‘American Dream Issue’

