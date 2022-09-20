Frankie Boyle’s Channel 4 show: Channel 4 is forced to shelve ‘foul’ documentary

<!–

Channel 4 has been forced to suspend its ‘dirty’ Frankie Boyle show about the royals amid weeks of national mourning for Britain’s devoted head of state, it was revealed today.

The former Mock The Week panelist, 50, had already expressed frustration that his ‘funny’ documentary, which questions the monarchy, was announced just days after the Queen’s sudden death.

Boyle tweeted Sunday, September 11: “Let’s take a moment to reflect on everyone who has just put the finishing touches on a humorous documentary about the monarchy.”

And an insider has now revealed, “You won’t be seeing that show for a long time, if at all.”

He also made a ‘joke’ about the king, who is devastated by the loss of his mother. Boyle said: “Charles seems emotional because he thinks about how much less hassle there will be if he dies later in the year.

“If he goes halfway through the World Cup, he might not even make the news.”

Undated handout photo published by Channel 4 of Frankie Boyle featuring artist Kit Green as Queen Elizabeth I, outside Queen’s House, Greenwich, as he unveils his new programme, Frankie Boyle: Monarchy that is axed

King Charles III is depicted placing the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Last month, the public broadcaster had commissioned the controversial comedian to make Frankie Boyle: Monarchy.

It read that he ‘sets his wry eye on the state of the British monarchy and its future’, adding: ‘He wonders: ‘Will the monarchy soon be put out of its misery as it gently slips under the soft cushion of our collective apathy. ? Does the royal family have a place in the modern world?”

A Channel 4 spokesperson told Richard Eden: “We are closely reviewing our schedules in light of events and any changes will be published.”

And now the Daily Mail revealed that Channel 4 has suspended plans to run the show, according to insiders.

Boyle previously made ‘jokes’ about the Queen that were so offensive that one Conservative MP described them as ‘outrageously nasty’.

Boyle asks audience to ‘save a thought’ for his ‘funny documentary’ after Queen’s death

David Davis said, “Just because the Queen is the Queen doesn’t mean she doesn’t have feelings, and she shouldn’t be subjected to that kind of commentary on a national TV show.”

The BBC had to remove a line from Comic Relief coverage in 2013 after Boyle, who commented on the Queen’s hospitalization, said: ‘I wish she were dead.’

In July, during a performance at Latitude Festival, he said he wished people would stop speculating about the Queen’s death because “that robs my enjoyment of the event when it happens.”