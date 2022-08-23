Frankie Boyle set to front documentary about the Royal Family after ‘foul’ joke about the Queen

<!–

Guess who Channel 4 has lined up to make a documentary about the royal family?

The answer is Frankie Boyle, the comedian whose insulting “joke” about the Queen was once described as “outrageously mean” by one Conservative MP.

The public network says in the program Frankie Boyle: Monarchy, he ‘turns his wry eye on the state of the British monarchy and its future’.

Royally insulting! Frankie Boyle is going to present a documentary about the Royals

It adds: “He wonders, “Will the monarchy soon be put out of its misery as it gently slips under the soft cushion of our collective apathy? Does the royal family have a place in the modern world?”

The BBC was once forced to remove a line from Comic Relief coverage in 2013 after the Scot, commenting on the Queen’s hospitalization, said: ‘I wish she were dead.’

Bring on the privatization of Channel 4, I’d say!