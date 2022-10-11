Frank Warren ‘working hard’ to make Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and hints at date

Frank Warren claims a fight between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and Love Island star Tommy Fury is back in the game for 2023.

Tyson Fury’s little brother recently agreed to rebook a fight with “The Problem Child” after hijacking Amdana Serrano’s FaceTime call with her promoter following her undercard win of Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker.

@mostvaluablepromotions – instagram Jake Paul Agreed To Fight Tommy Fury In Recent Talk

A few weeks later, Fury’s Hall of Fame boxing promoter claims the match is back in play and says he will work tirelessly to make it within the next 12 months.

Warren told IFL TV: “We’re going to make that happen next year, we’re going to work hard to make that happen.”

Fury has not fought since taking an impressive undercard win of his brother’s fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

The dad-to-be dropped out, beating Daniel Bocianski to break his perfect boxing record to 8-0, but has been inactive since.

Fury, 23, is now booked to return on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji in November in Dubai against Paul Bamba, a Puerto Rican light-heavyweight from New York City.

Before that, Paul, 25, will pass the toughest test of his career when he takes on MMA legend Anderson Silva in a 187-pound catchweight in Arizona on October 29.

queensberry Last time Fury beat Daniel Bocianski on points and now he’s fighting on Mayweather’s map

In Jake’s next fight, he will face Anderson Silva on October 29

enormous Martyn Ford Is Huge After Gaining 25 Pounds After Iran Hulk Battle Collapse

Angry ‘You tried to kill my boys’ – Eubank Sr smokes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn

rated ‘I don’t think Helenius can beat me,’ jokes John Fury ahead of Wilder’s comeback

Wrong message Eubank Sr sends emotional plea to son and reveals role of Mayweather Jr bling

For real Benn’s doctor reportedly faces investigation into doping claims

set on fire Tommy Fury Says He’d Fight Both KSI And Jake Paul On The Same Night







If they both win, Fury and Paul can try to rebook their fight that has been signed twice before but failed for various reasons.

The duo was supposed to meet for the first time last December, but Fury suffered a rib injury and had to withdraw from the fight.

After brutally knocking out late replacement opponent Tyron Woodley, Paul tried to fight ‘TNT’ again, but the fight failed days after it was signed for August 6.

Fury was unable to travel to America for a pre-fight press conference and was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr, who also failed to make it to fight night, meaning Paul had to cancel his event at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Despite everything, it looks like Fury and Paul are back on good terms and planning to finally give fans this highly anticipated fight in 2023.