Frank Warren ‘working hard’ to make Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and hints at date
Frank Warren claims a fight between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and Love Island star Tommy Fury is back in the game for 2023.
Tyson Fury’s little brother recently agreed to rebook a fight with “The Problem Child” after hijacking Amdana Serrano’s FaceTime call with her promoter following her undercard win of Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker.
A few weeks later, Fury’s Hall of Fame boxing promoter claims the match is back in play and says he will work tirelessly to make it within the next 12 months.
Warren told IFL TV: “We’re going to make that happen next year, we’re going to work hard to make that happen.”
Fury has not fought since taking an impressive undercard win of his brother’s fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.
The dad-to-be dropped out, beating Daniel Bocianski to break his perfect boxing record to 8-0, but has been inactive since.
Fury, 23, is now booked to return on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji in November in Dubai against Paul Bamba, a Puerto Rican light-heavyweight from New York City.
Before that, Paul, 25, will pass the toughest test of his career when he takes on MMA legend Anderson Silva in a 187-pound catchweight in Arizona on October 29.
If they both win, Fury and Paul can try to rebook their fight that has been signed twice before but failed for various reasons.
The duo was supposed to meet for the first time last December, but Fury suffered a rib injury and had to withdraw from the fight.
After brutally knocking out late replacement opponent Tyron Woodley, Paul tried to fight ‘TNT’ again, but the fight failed days after it was signed for August 6.
Fury was unable to travel to America for a pre-fight press conference and was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr, who also failed to make it to fight night, meaning Paul had to cancel his event at the iconic Madison Square Garden.
Despite everything, it looks like Fury and Paul are back on good terms and planning to finally give fans this highly anticipated fight in 2023.
