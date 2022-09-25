Frank Warren is ‘optimistic’ the contracts for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua will be signed on Monday

Boxing promoter Frank Warren hopes the contracts for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua will be signed on Monday after Gypsy King set AJ a deadline for the deal.

Fury said he was tired of setting contractual deadlines and told Joshua’s team he would move on with another opponent if AJ did not agree to terms by Monday.

Warren is ‘optimistic’ that the fight will be confirmed on Monday, but he shared his concerns over the TV rights and suggested that could be the only stumbling block.



Boxing promoter Frank Warren hopes the contracts for Fury vs AJ will be signed on Monday

Fury’s fights are broadcast on BT Sport and ESPN in America, while Joshua’s fights are shown exclusively on streaming app DAZN.

Talking to BBC Sport of the contracts, Warren said: ‘We’ll meet on Monday and I hope on Monday we’ll get it over the line.

‘I don’t think there are many problems. The only thing I think I can hold up at the moment is the broadcasters. BT are on board to do that, so I’m sure we can get it over the line.’

When asked if he was sure if the match would go ahead, Warren said he was an ‘optimist’ and that he hoped they would announce it on Monday.

AJ has until Monday to sign the contract or Fury will continue to find another opponent

Fury shared video of fans at his show shouting at Anthony Joshua to ‘sign the contract’

Warren said: ‘I’m an optimist. AJ said he wants to fight and if he tells his team I want the fight it will happen.

‘We have agreed the financial terms, we have said that they can be involved in all the contracts, we have said that they can help set the budget for the undercard.

‘We have let them into everything. So there shouldn’t be a reason why it shouldn’t go ahead. This week we have to announce something. Definitely this week. I hope we get it sorted before Monday.’

Warren’s comments come after Fury called out Joshua for not signing the contract and gave him a deadline of Monday to get the deal done.

The Gypsy King said: ‘I was optimistic three weeks ago but it shouldn’t take that long to sign a contract. I’m not waiting for a guy who has lost three of his last five fights.’

Warren has said that issues with the broadcaster for the fight could be the only stumbling block

Eddie Hearn has hit back at Fury for putting a contract deadline on the proposed fight

Fury moved on to see a deadline for the contracts to be signed. He said, ‘We’ll know on Monday anyway, because if it’s not done on Monday, I’ll move on.’

Fury – who was ringside for Joe Joyce’s win over Joseph Parker – also said: ‘If he [AJ] don’t sign the contract now, we know he’s a house.

He also had his fans chanting: ”AJ is ap****, AJ is ap****, na na na!’ at one of his after dinner shows.

Eddie Hearn has hit back at Fury and Warren – claiming the contracts will not be signed on Monday as ‘there is still a lot to do’.

Hearn claimed Fury is interested in fighting German heavyweight Mahmoud Charr instead

Speaking to SecondsOut.com, Hearn said: ‘There’s no way this contract is going to be signed on Monday because there’s still a lot to do.

“The talks have been decent and are going in the right direction, but there is a long way to go.

‘This fight takes time. We waited 10 days to get the contract… suddenly he wants it signed in 24 hours. No chance.’

Hearn went on to say: ‘Fury wants to fight Manuel Charr, that’s pretty obvious and the public aren’t the smartest if they actually think otherwise. If he makes such statements… we’ll see.

‘Guess what? The match will not be signed on Monday. So if you want to walk away from it while we’re all trying to get it – including your promo team – going.’