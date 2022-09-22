Frank Warren confirms contract for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in December is ‘not signed yet’

Frank Warren, Tyson Fury’s promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has yet to be signed – but remains optimistic it will happen.

Eddie Hearn, of AJ’s Matchroom Boxing, confirmed that the contract had arrived, but there were a few things that needed to be ironed out, which is why progress has stalled since Warren’s team sent the papers last week.

The deal was weighted with a 60/40 split in favor of the WBC World Heavyweight Champion.

The 32-year-old’s camp is currently reviewing Warren’s paperwork and the 70-year-old promoter believes it will be signed.

Frank Warren is not worried even though the contract for the December fight has not been signed

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight on December 3 once the paperwork is complete

Warren told talkSPORT: ‘No. It has not been signed yet. We are waiting for them to get back to us. But I see no reason why it should not be signed.

“The most important core of the negotiations is the divisions that have been agreed – 60/40. There is a rematch clause which has been agreed – 50/50.

‘The big problem was when the game would take place, it’s December.

‘To give everyone comfort, we’ve even said that they can be involved in all broadcasting contracts, sponsorships and everything, so they can see that everything is above board.

‘That side of it, we satisfied any concerns they might have. There are no worries about the payment, because they get direct payment from the respective TV companies, so that side of it is sorted’.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn (left) has admitted that part of Tyson Fury’s motivation in the fight against his client Anthony Joshua (right) is catching him “when he’s weak”

Hear from Matchroom, who promote Joshua, confirm that the contract was received but they are in the process of negotiating certain parts of the deal.

‘It’s not unusual to get a contract you’re not keen on – and it wasn’t that they were playing games or anything like that. It’s just really down to the format of the deal, which is being fixed, and we’re working positively to try to get it in the right shape, and I think we’re almost there in terms of the format of that deal, ‘ Hearn told iD Boxing.

‘[The contract] wasn’t quite what we expected, but it was a few days ago and we’ve had some positive conversations. Reshaping it a bit, which seems to be positive.’

Warren does not believe that the broadcasters will stand in the way of the return of the Gypsy King

The issue could come down to the broadcasters on both sides, with BT Sport and Fury’s deal to be balanced with Joshua’s alignment with DAZN.

Warren said: ‘How can any broadcaster stop this fight from happening? I mean, if they did, they couldn’t benefit British boxing.

‘I believe in our side [BT]all they want to do is make this fight happen and that’s where we are.

‘And I’m sure the DAZN people will be the same. Why don’t they want this fight to happen?’

Meanwhile, Hearn said: ‘We still have a long way to go. It is clear that the broadcasters must have their discussion. There’s not much more to tell you other than both teams are doing everything they can to try and find a way to make it happen within the time frame.’

Fury is expected to take part in a unification bout against Ukrainian Usyk in early 2023

No deadline has been set for a deal but confirmation must happen sooner or later with the clock ticking ahead of the proposed December date believed to be in Cardiff.

Joshua said he was a supporter of the all-British heavyweight clash and Warren urged: ‘If he wants it, he’s got to instruct his team to make it happen.’

Warren also said he felt a unification fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would be scheduled for next March, just three months after the proposed fight with Joshua.

Fury’s last fight was back in April when he emphatically TKO’d Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. He had claimed to have retired from the sport but has now vowed to fight again.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s last fight was his split loss to Ukrainian Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia last month.