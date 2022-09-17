Frank Warren claims ‘contracts sent to Anthony Joshua’s team’ for Tyson Fury bout

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says contracts for a future full British Heavyweight World Championship have been sent to his rival Anthony Joshua.

Joshua appears to have accepted Fury’s initial offer to split a 60-40 grant in favor of the champion for the fight expected to be held in Britain before the end of the year.

Warren wrote in his Daily Star column: “The contracts have been sent to Anthony Joshua’s team. They arrived on Friday morning.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren claims he sent contracts to Anthony Joshua’s team

“Now we’re waiting for them to go through and sign so we can host one of British boxing’s biggest events.

“Since the Queen’s passing, Tyson has been respectful and has kept his counsel as we work on the deal behind the scenes.

“The next step was to send in the contracts that we promised Joshua would come soon. I don’t expect there will be any problems. We all want this fight to happen.”

Fury made the offer to Joshua in a social media video earlier this month after Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Joshua for a second time last month, indicated he will not fight again this year.

Anthony Joshua (right) appears to have accepted a surprising title fight from his British compatriot

Fury will be putting his heavyweight belts on the line before the end of the year

Joshua’s management team, 258, responded in a statement that they accepted all terms and looked forward to future developments.

Some might argue that the two consecutive defeats Joshua has suffered make the fight a little less appealing than at several times when it was close in previous years.

But Warren said: “The WBC title is on the line, but this will also be about the bragging rights between the pair.

“For years we’ve wanted this to happen and we’ve been close to it before, but now seems to be the time when it’s finally going to happen.”