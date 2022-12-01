Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor, has been found dead on a New York City street.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been identified as the person whose body was dumped on a New York City street, after he presumably died of a drug overdose.

The 60-year-old actor’s body was discovered Monday outside a sheet metal factory in the Bronx after he was thrown from a car, according to police.

A day after the discovery, police arrested 35-year-old suspect Steven Smith and charged him with eight charges, including concealment of a human corpse and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Although Smith was charged with dumping Vallelonga Jr.’s body, police said they do not believe he was involved in his death.

Vallelonga Jr. (right) is pictured with his brother Nick Vallelonga (center), who wrote the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. Their father was Frank Vallelonga Sr. (right)

Vallelonga Jr. was the son Frank Vallelonga Sr. – better known as Tony Lip – who accompanied black pianist Don Shirley as a bodyguard on a tour of the Deep South in the early 1960s.

That story was turned into the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. Vallelonga Jr. starred in the movie playing the role of his uncle Rudy Vallelonga.

After working as a bodyguard, his father Vallelonga Sr. acting and most famously appeared in The Sopranos – playing Carmine Lupertazzi.

It is unknown how Vallelonga Jr. died, but police told the New York Post there is evidence of a drug overdose and no obvious signs of trauma.

It was discovered outside the Hunts Point sheet metal factory in the Bronx

Nick Vallelonga (right) wrote the green book about his father Vallelonga Sr. (left) who accompanied black pianist Don Shirley on a tour of the South

The corpse of Vallelonga Jr. was discovered just before 4 a.m. Monday when someone called 911 and said they found a body outside the Hunts Point factory at 1243 Oak Point Avenue, police said.

Surveillance footage and witnesses confirmed that the car with New Jersey plates stopped and the body was pulled out and left behind, they added.

Smith was reportedly caught on surveillance video disposing of Vallelonga Jr.’s body. dumped out of the car. A police spokesman said Smith confessed while they were questioning him for his involvement in another case.

Prior to his death, Vallelonga Jr. have collaborated with his younger brother and filmmaker Nick Vallelonga, who was the writer of Green Book.

The pair teamed up to produce the movie That’s Amore.

Vallelonga Jr. had a number of minor roles in several other productions, including an episode of The Sopranos.