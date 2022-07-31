Frank Rothwell admits that becoming owner of Oldham Athletic is his biggest challenge

At age 70, he became the oldest man to cross the Atlantic solo. He is also one of only 10 sailors to have sailed around the Americas and have climbed Kilimanjaro.

He has beaten prostate cancer, built the world’s only coal-powered Land Rover, and has gone from an impoverished upbringing where he stuffed cardboard in his school shoes to fill holes in the soles, to owning one of the nation’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of portable cabins .

It’s safe to say Frank Rothwell likes a challenge – which is handy considering he’s just paid £12million for a Premier League founder who is on the cusp of the first campaign in his 127-year history outside the football league to start.

Frank Rothwell has admitted his biggest challenge is owning Oldham

On Thursday, at a brilliantly frenzied press conference, the 72-year-old flat-cap with a broad Lancashire accent was unveiled as the new owner of Oldham Athletic. It featured free pies, pints of bitters, debates over a vow to improve the standard of ladies’ toilets in Boundary Park and a hiatus when it was revealed that hundreds of fans — who endured sheer misery under the previous regime — had gathered noisily in the car. park outside to celebrate. There was also an impressive version of Dion’s The Wanderer.

The unbridled joy was understandable. This was a day Oldham’s long-suffering supporters thought they would never see. Indeed, when Rothwell – who has lived in the city for over 50 years – stepped in to save the day, the stricken club was hours away from liquidation. After being relegated from the top flight in 1994, Latics dropped out of the Championship (then Division One) in 1997.

Oldham is looking for an immediate return to the Football League under Rothwell’s leadership

Twenty-one years followed in League One, before Morocco-born, Dubai-based Abdallah Lemsagam took the helm in 2018 and accelerated its decline via a series of horrific decisions – including appointing his brother Mohamed as sporting director – that left the club on the brink of extinction. In four years of madness, 12 managers were hired and two relegations masterminded. Scores from underpowered foreign players came and went. Pension contributions were not paid and there were ongoing allegations of interference in team selection.

Oldham’s last game in the league was interrupted when desperate fans took the field. When it started again, the stewards were ordered to hold up billboards to block the view of fans who had stayed in the bar of the Joe Royle Stand for an impromptu vigil. It had become a club trying to dissuade its own supporters from watching it.

Oldham fans protested the club’s former owner Abdallah Lemsagem last season

The first question for Rothwell is obvious. Why? “I like a challenge,” is the equally obvious answer. “Look, I had to make it. I have lived here for over 50 years. My children were born in the hospital next door. I like the city and the people. I couldn’t be the person who could have saved it but didn’t.’ There are challenges and there are challenges. “This is the biggest because I can’t control everything,” Rothwell explains.

“When I row across the Atlantic, I’m in control of how far I go that day. It’s a bit rough today, should I continue rowing or should I go for safety and lay out the sea anchor? I have that under control. There are so many things that I have no control over. But hopefully I can exert influence, we get good people on board and (manager) John (Sheridan) seems to be ready.’

John Sheridan is in his fourth stint as manager of Oldham, and the public is backing him

Given the eccentricity on display, it can be easy to form an erroneous opinion. Rothwell may make great quotes and great television (he was the star of Bear Gryll’s survival show in 2017), but beneath the bizarre exterior hides a smart, clever and successful businessman who surrounds himself with the right people. Looks like he did that here. His children, Luke and Sue, who now run the family business Manchester Cabins, sit on the board.

They are joined by Darren Royle, installed as chief executive. Royle, son of Oldham legend Joe (who will also be on the board), lives in the town and had a subscription last year. In desperation, he turned up at Rothwell’s house to ask if he knew of any local businessmen who would be interested in forming a consortium and began this process. Also in attendance are experienced, highly regarded attorney Peter Norbury and ex-Saatchi and Saatchi chief executive Kevin Roberts. They mean business.

About £9 million of the £12 million spent went to the stadium and surrounding land and there are grand plans to generate revenue streams. There is talk of a cricket and korfball academy in a city that excels at both sports. There is also the potential of the neighboring hospital, with parking being one of the many options being explored. Don’t bet against the city’s rugby league club, which is also going through historic hardships and bases itself on the site. Season tickets go on sale on Monday. The feel-good factor can lead to unprecedented levels of absorption.

Joe Royle, a legendary figure at Oldham, will sit on the board with his son Darren as chief executive

The day before the takeover was confirmed, with the strange sense of optimism in the air, the club shop took £7,000 worth of new away kits. When Sheridan returned in an ultimately fruitless attempt to keep Oldham in the league, the crowd went crazy, with over 8,000 in attendance for a derby against Rochdale and over 7,000 for the Bradford and Carlisle games. Rothwell takes the back seat. ‘What can I do?’ he says.

“All I would do is intervene. Darren is very excited about this and he will be Chief Executive Officer and in charge of day-to-day operations. We are very happy with John (Sheridan), the fans love John and if he has that enthusiasm I think it will be fine.” At that moment there is a knock on the door of the box and Cameron Whitworth, drummer of the raucous fan group Athleticos, enters. Rothwell greets him as a long-lost son. “You’re the reason we bought this club, you know that?” he says. “At the Leyton Orient game, we came to the conclusion – all the way through we thought the sound was a recording – there was no stopping it. It’s great to meet you.’ ‘And you’, the drummer responds. ‘Even more.’

Rothwell praised chief executive Darren Royle’s enthusiasm as Oldham looks forward to returning to League Two

It is the second unsolicited interruption of a surreal afternoon. The first was when Rothwell went outside to meet crowds of people, including a family holding a cardboard sign that read ‘We’ve got our club back’. They have. “When something good happens, people want to jump on the bandwagon,” Rothwell says. ‘One day it will become hip and you will get that buzz in the city. “Do you go?”. You come to the game and then you have a few pints on the way home and it becomes a thing. Darren came midway through last season and our son-in-law Jimmy joined him and it was a day out. Once you’ve made something, people want a part of it.’

Frank leaves to talk to the BBC and his wife and childhood sweetheart Judith walks in. The couple interrupted a trip through the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Italy on a tricycle on which they traveled 30,000 miles in nine years (with a converted beer keg with their belongings), catching the ferry from Rotterdam to Hull, to be here. “We were in the boardroom at the Orient game and no one spoke to the people from Orient who drove five hours to get here,” Judith says. “I felt sorry for them. Our Luke said right after the game, “Can’t we just buy them?” We said, “You must be kidding.” But then came Darren – we couldn’t have done it without Darren. The club has had minuses, minuses, minuses for the past ten years, there are no pluses. I don’t think it would have survived if a local businessman hadn’t bought it.’ A city and its football club are eternally grateful to him for doing so.