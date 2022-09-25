Frank Leboeuf labels Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold a ‘Championship-level’ defender

World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has claimed Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is only a ‘championship level’ defender.

Alexander-Arnold has emerged as one of English football’s brightest young stars in recent years, winning every domestic trophy available with Liverpool since 2019.

The 23-year-old has become known for his assists from outside, but his defensive qualities have been questioned by some pundits and fans. Leboeuf has now given his verdict on the right-back, stating that Alexander-Arnold’s defense is a major concern and that this issue has only been glossed over for so long due to the specific system Jurgen Klopp plays at Liverpool.

Frank Leboeuf feels Trent Alexander-Arnold is only a ‘championship level’ defender

This follows a difficult start to the season that has seen Alexander-Arnold caught defensively at times

Leboeuf believes Liverpool’s system under Jurgen Klopp is the only one that works for Alexander-Arnold

“Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively he is at championship level,” Leboeuf said in an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

‘Only [Jurgen] Klopp’s system works for him. When it doesn’t work as well as it has this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings.’

Alexander-Arnold has had an underwhelming start to the season, which has coincided with Liverpool dropping points in four of their opening six league games.

He also looks set to be some way down Gareth Southgate’s pecking order for England after not featuring in the team’s latest defeat to Italy on Friday. Reece James and Kyle Walker were both picked ahead of him in Milan.

Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute for England against Italy on Friday night

Leboeuf has admitted he wants to speak to Alexander-Arnold in person to get him out of his slump and has urged the defender to ‘work on the basics’ to regain his best form.

He continued: ‘I will take him with me to work on the basics. I wanted to tell him, “Turn your head and look behind you, it’s getting better already.”

Time is running out for Alexander-Arnold to force his way into England’s starting XI before the World Cup gets underway in November.

He could get one last chance to impress against Germany at Wembley on Monday night, in the final game before Southgate names his squad for Qatar.