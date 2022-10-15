Frank Lampard hits back at Tottenham forward Richarlison’s claims that Everton lack ambition

But he insists he wants to build something special during his time at Goodison

Lampard refused to criticize his former striker because he respects what he has achieved

The Brazilian left the Toffees to go to Tottenham for £60m this summer

Frank Lampard has dismissed Tottenham striker Richarlison’s claims that Everton has no ambition ahead of their reunion on Saturday.

The Brazilian striker left the Toffees for £60 million to join Antonio Conte’s Spurs this summer in search of Champions League football.

Richarlison even revealed in a recent interview that Everton’s lack of ambition was one of the reasons for his departure.

Lampard declined to criticize his former striker, however, as he respects everything he accomplished during his time at Goodison Park, especially as the club’s top scorer in last season’s survival move.

“I love Richy,” Lampard said. “Every club is relative, this club has spent a lot of money in the last five, six, seven years, so ambition can be measured in different ways.

“The history of this club, the Premier League titles we’ve won, the FA Cups we’ve won, all those things are covered.

“If you’re talking about the here and now, I’m definitely ambitious. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t there. I’m trying to build something.

“Obviously Tottenham are in the Champions League and we are not. In simple terms, that’s it.

“I think that was probably his point and if you’re asked, those things can be translated in different ways.

‘I think it’s an unimportant question and answer, it’s done. We wish Richy the best of luck. It’s a nice situation for a player to leave a good feeling good.

“He left with dignity, he left with his head held high with his teammates, myself, the fans, the club. He gave everything for this club.

“The fans respected the work ethic and the quality he brought here, his teammates respected that. He goes on and we certainly go on.’

Richarlison was a fan favorite at Goodison Park and played a vital role in their survival in the Premier League last season.

He scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for Everton after coming over from Watford in July 2018.

But in a recent interview, Everton may have revealed lack of ambition, hence his move to North London over the summer.

“It’s always a difficult decision when you have such a strong bond with your club, and that was certainly the case for me,” said Richarlison. FourFourTwo.

“I was happy at Everton and I am grateful for everything I learned there. It is a big club with a lot of history.

‘But perhaps they are suffering from a lack of ambition these days. You know, that eagerness to win competitions and trophies. I spent four years there and I saw that there was still a long way to go to achieve great things.

“I thought it was the right time to move on, and the club also needed to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I am very happy with this new challenge at Spurs.’

Richarlison will face his former club for the first time since leaving this summer.