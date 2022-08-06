Frank Lampard cooking up Everton revolution, and keen to disprove doubters after relegation fight

Frank Lampard is adamant that Everton have the resilience to face the criticism this season and prove their doubters wrong.

The Toffees boss has refused to set bold goals for a team that narrowly escaped relegation last campaign but is busy overseeing a revamp of his team.

Lampard made his fourth window signing last night, confirming Amadou Onana’s £33.7m move from Lille pending medical treatment. Idrissa Gueye will next arrive once talks over his return from Paris Saint-Germain are concluded.

Lampard is aware that many think Everton will have to toil hard for another year, but he has done everything he can to create a positive atmosphere. Earlier this week, he arranged a barbecue at the Finch Farm club’s training base for his players and their families.

Lampard was so excited about what he saw that he felt positive about their ability to handle the pressure. “It was a nice exercise to show everyone that we are all together,” he said.

“It doesn’t earn you points, but it’s important that the wife or girlfriend of Ruben Vinagre, who just moved to this country, or Dwight McNeil, who just came to the club, feels part of a family. It really gave me an idea of ​​what this club is.’

Lampard understands why critics would be skeptical about Everton’s prospects this season.

The club are in talks to sign a range of players, including Wolves defender Conor Coady, but the number one priority on Saturday is to take points away from Chelsea.

“I can deal with outside trepidation,” said Lampard. “We haven’t kicked a ball out of anger yet, let’s see how well we play against Chelsea. And when the window closes, let’s see what it looks like.’