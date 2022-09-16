Frank Lampard assures Jordan Pickford he WILL be fit to be England’s No 1 at the World Cup in Qatar

Frank Lampard has held talks with Gareth Southgate about Jordan Pickford’s condition and has assured him the England number one will be fit for the World Cup.

Pickford damaged his thigh during his outstanding performance in the Merseyside derby two weeks ago and will not play any part in England’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, despite keen to participate if possible.

Everton’s medical staff have discussed Pickford’s rehabilitation program with the Football Association and, as things stand, he is set to return between the posts against Southampton on October 1, or Manchester United the following week.

Some players would be tempted to protect themselves when returning from a muscle injury so close to a major tournament, but Pickford sees things the other way around and is impatient to put his gloves back on; it meant that Lampard had to explain to him that he should follow medical advice.

“I’ll be honest – Jordan was going to play for England in a friendly on one quad next week,” said Lampard.

“We need to make sure we’re doing the right thing. I’ve talked to Gareth and our physios and those from England are working together to make sure we’re doing the right thing for Jordan.

And the right thing for Jordan is the right thing for Everton and England. Hopefully it will be in the next two or three weeks and he will be back, simple as that. We wouldn’t take any chances with him. If we did that, it would have consequences for our game of games up to the winter break.’

There has been debate over who will start England’s first game in Qatar against Iran, but given Southgate’s appreciation for Pickford, the only thing that would stop him from being chosen was if he suffered a setback, Lampard explained. what the dangers are of doing too much, too soon.

“Obviously if you were to injure the quad again it would affect his run-up to the World Cup,” said the Everton manager.

‘So we are very careful about that. We work with Jordan and England. As a player I learned the disadvantages of coming back too early.

“I re-injured my quad a few times, trying to push my physio to get me back faster. I have more experience now so I can be on the other side and make sure he does it the right way.

‘The experts are the physios. He is enthusiastic, but he is very mature. He wants to play, but we will find the right way.’

Lampard has confirmed talks are underway with Pickford’s representatives about a new long-term deal and Everton are also in talks with Anthony Gordon about a deal to keep him at the club following Chelsea’s continued interest.

“It’s something we want to do,” Lampard said. ‘We want the right solution.’