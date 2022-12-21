Frank James to Plead Guilty to Terror Counts in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Frank James, accused of carrying out the worst attack on a New York subway system in years, is expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges related to the April shooting.

James allegedly opened fire on a northbound N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, after deploying two smoke grenades on April 12 that killed 10 people and wounded 23.

No one was killed in the incident, but the unprecedented attack shocked many in the city and sparked a 24-hour manhunt that led to James’ arrest in Manhattan.

A federal judge in Brooklyn entered a plea change in the case Jan. 3, and according to a letter from his attorneys, James intends to plead guilty to a 10-count charge for each gunshot victim. ABC 7 reports.

James “terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway, interrupting their morning commute in a way this city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years,” assistant attorney Sara Winik said when James first appeared in court.

“The defendant’s attack was premeditated, carefully planned, and caused terror among the victims and our entire city.”

He was previously charged with a single terrorist offense to which he pleaded not guilty. James was caught after escaping the chaotic aftermath of the attack earlier this year.

“James has advised the undersigned counsel that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea for the superseding charges,” the defense letter read.

“If the court is available, we want to proceed in the first week of January 2023.”

At the time of the attack, James, wearing a construction worker’s vest and helmet, donned a gas mask and rolled smoke grenades into the carriage before opening fire.

Crime scene videos showed hundreds of commuters frantically running toward the exit as shots fired.

The Bronx-born Milwaukee suspect was finally arrested on April 13 while strolling down the street.

In court documents, prosecutors described how more ammunition had been found in James’s rented Philadelphia apartment, including an elongated round magazine that could fit a semi-automatic rifle.

No such firearm has yet been found in connection with the suspect.

His 9mm handgun was found at the 36th Street subway station after the attack, along with empty shell casings, fireworks, and a key to his U-Haul.

Police also searched a storage unit in Philadelphia where he kept more ammunition, a flare and a gun silencer.

There was a propane gas tank in the U-Haul when police dove in hours after the attack.

James allegedly dumped the truck five miles from the 36th Street subway and was filmed walking away. James’ motive remains unknown.

James has a criminal history dating back to 1992, when he pleaded guilty to attempted petty theft and was known to the FBI’s Guardian program, which tracks terror threats and suspects, over a 2019 incident in New Mexico.

At that point, he was cleared of all wrongdoing.

But in a YouTube video posted just one day before the attack, James said he wanted to harm people.

“I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to see people die,” he said.

In other videos, James ranted about discrimination and complained about white people.

Mayor Eric Adams suggested it was YouTube’s responsibility to monitor and report the videos.

“There is a social responsibility when we see hate emerge online,” Adams said at the time.

‘We can identify ourselves [hate] using artificial intelligence and other methods to identify those who talk about violence.”

Critics accused Adams of passing the bill, noting that the surveillance cameras at the station failed to work — allowing James to flee — and that the NYPD couldn’t find him, despite him wandering Manhattan for nearly 24 hours after the attack, eventually capturing the police called. herself.

A month after the May attack, James’ lawyers accused FBI investigators of violating his rights by swiping his cheek for a DNA sample and making him sign papers without asking permission from his legal team, or for doing so. making sure they were there in accordance with James’ lawyers. legal rights.

Further details of that interaction at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Brooklyn have not been shared.