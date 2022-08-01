Frank Body Clearing Body Wash: The $12.95 wash to get rid of butt-ne and back-ne

countless women rave about a new body wash from Frank Body that dispels acne and leaves the body silky smooth

Thousands of women rave about a new body wash from Frank Body that clears acne and leaves the body silky smooth after just one use.

The ‘game-changing’ Clearing Body Wash, which retails online and in Mecca for $12.95, is made with acne-fighting salicylic acid and claims to remove stubborn dead skin cells, reduce excess oil, and get rid of whiteheads and blackheads for good.

The simple formula is made with Kakadu plum, moisturizing aloe vera and vitamin B to brighten and condition the skin and is crazy without 20 common ingredients that work against your skin.

The results are thanks to the addition of two types of gentle chemical exfoliants — lactic and glycolic acids — that remove a layer of dead cells to reveal brighter, plumper skin.

These alpha hydroxy acids work together to exfoliate, hydrate and firm the skin.

It also has mango seed butter that can help soothe dry, irritated skin thanks to vitamin C and vitamin A, which are known to help even skin tone.

The final powerhouse ingredient is macadamia seed oil, a rich, non-greasy oil that keeps skin hydrated long after use.

The brand predicts that as many as five million will be sold in the coming months, with the formula already one of its best-selling products – alongside the famous Original Coffee Scrub – despite only launching in February.

The company hasn’t had such demand for a product since the release of its limited-edition Shimmer Scrub with a 90,000-person waiting list and sold out within days.

As part of the brand’s Everyday Range (a performance-oriented line of daily personal care products), the product claims to “offer more than just the basics people have come to expect from their body washes.”

The product has had numerous five-star reviews since its launch, with many reporting flawless skin within weeks.

‘I just discovered this body wash today and I’m never going back. head over heels,” wrote one.

“A year ago I had the worst allergies and terrible skin problems, mainly acne, and switched to Frank for the first time at age 30 and my skin is the clearest it’s ever been in just a few months,” added one others to it.

Another said: ‘I have this because so many women are excited about it. I thought I’d give it a shot. I’ve always struggled with the back of my thighs breaking out. After two washes, I can now see a difference in how much this body wash has reduced the redness and dryness associated with the breakouts on my skin.”

The wash is designed to be used before scrubbing, but after conditioning your hair and repeating daily, especially after sweating sessions.

You can buy the laundry here.