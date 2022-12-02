Francesca Packer is a billionaire heiress who drives around in a $200K Range Rover Vogue pink.

<!–

She recently celebrated her 28th birthday with a pink Barbiecore bash.

And now Francesca Packer has a Barbie-themed car.

The billionaire heiress was spotted running errands in her brand new bright pink Range Rover Vogue, valued at around $200,000, on Thursday.

The 28-year-old wore a casual black ensemble with drawstring pants and a relaxed T-shirt.

Francesca wore cat-eye sunglasses with thick gold frames and manicured nails that matched her pink car perfectly.

Francesca appeared to have a fresh face under her sunglasses with minimal makeup.

She styled her brunette locks down with a touch of natural waves.

Francesca was also seen carrying an oversized Valentino shopping bag after a stormy shopping spree at the designer boutique.

The Sydney-born socialite recently celebrated her 28th birthday in a Barbie-themed fling.

The birthday celebrations took place in Sydney’s Potts Point last month and Francesca was dressed to impress with a doll-like outfit that imitated Barbie from head to toe.

On the evening, the hostess donned a bright pink bodysuit with a matching full tulle skirt filled with embellished glitter.

To bring out the Barbie theme to the fullest, Francesca opted for a platinum blonde wig for the evening.

The guest list included family and friends, as well as Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe and Booby Tape co-founder Bianca Roccisano.

All the guests wore the theme with lots of Barbie and Ken costumes.

Francesca is the granddaughter of the late Kerry Packer and daughter of Gretel Packer and her ex-husband Nick Barham.

She lives in a $16 million penthouse in Darlinghurst and is often seen sporting the latest designer handbags and accessories in Sydney.

While her personal net worth is unknown, it was once reported that her mother received more than $1 billion from her late father’s estate when she severed financial ties with her brother James.

In 2016, Francesca downplayed being an heiress in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

It’s just not relevant anymore. Everyone on the planet inherits something, so everyone on the planet is heir or heiress in some way,” she said.

“Do I feel like the family empire is being placed on my shoulders, all wrapped up in a nice little bow? No. I don’t think about it at all.

“It’s not a term in my vocabulary at all.”