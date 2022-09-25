Frances Tiafoes clinches first ever Laver Cup triumph for Team World

Right to the end of three emotional days, Roger Federer was ever the competitor, admitting that a shock defeat for his Team Europe at the Laver Cup had been a sting in the tail.

‘I don’t like losing, it’s not fun, it leaves a bad taste,’ said the Swiss legend, after a 13-8 reverse that saw his side lose this event for the first time in five editions.

Federer will be back soon enough and is sure to feature in some capacity at next year’s event when it moves on to visit Vancouver. He denied there were any immediate plans to take over as Europe captain, and Bjørn Borg said he will stay in the role for a year before stepping down.

Frances Tiafoe fought back from a set down to triumph against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday

Team World drove onto the field to celebrate with Tiafoe after winning their first Laver Cup

Quite what he brings to the position, aside from prestige, is something of a mystery. He was powerless to stop yesterday’s three defeats, which completely changed the outcome.

The Swede seems to act more like a lounger than a trainer on the bench, where players step in to give colleagues the advice they need.

The sight and sound of great players like Novak Djokovic imparting pearls of wisdom to their usual rivals is arguably the best feature of the event and part of its excellent presentation. Whether that translates into real substance is still a moot point.

Regardless, there was no doubt that the players bought into it, and no doubt that world captain John McEnroe was ecstatic about the result.

“I love everyone, baby!” he roared after American Frances Tiafoe had been the hero in winning.

Felix Auger-Aliassime hit the air during his victory against Novak Djokovic in the Laver Cup

After being reduced to tears by Federer’s retirement, Europe’s superstars were left with only greed after going down six games to five, regardless of point weighting.

Federer’s farewell dominated this glittering affair, lending it a historical significance far beyond the result.

“I didn’t have to fire them up,” McEnroe said of his lower-ranked players. ‘Frances is in prime time, he loves it here.’

Fresh from reaching the semi-finals of the US Open, the irresistible Tiafoe saved four match points at a packed O2 Arena to clinch the match with a 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic struggled to gain a foothold in the match and was comfortably beaten in straight sets

Although the performance could not possibly match the level of exaggeration bestowed upon it by the TV commentators, it had been an unforeseen turn of events.

Starting the day at 4-8, the turnaround began as Andy Murray lost another doubles rubber before Novak Djokovic went down to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. Before he knew it, with three more points on the line, Tiafoe had the chance to complete the upset.

He had come back to force a tiebreak in the second set of the marathon, and then rattled off five straight points in the sudden-death tiebreak that would decide the match. At 10-8 before being bullied by his teammates, he has once again shown true star quality.

Auger-Aliassime was congratulated by her teammates after her impressive three-set victory

Murray will go into the rest of his season less encouraged. Across here, the US Open and Davis Cup, in singles and doubles, he has lost five matches apart from a dead rubber against Kazakhstan in Glasgow.

Once again it was a matter of a few big points missing, this time in the company of Matteo Berrettini. They each served double faults in the tiebreak, losing 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock.

Murray was again left to try to look on the bright side: “I’m still playing competitive tennis and feel good physically against top players,” he said. ‘I just have to start really turning some of these close losses and close games into wins. It’s that simple.’

Auger-Aliassime previously teamed up with Jack Sock to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berretini

Auger-Aliassime went straight back on court to beat Djokovic 6-3, 7-6. It was completely unexpected after the Serbian had looked in superb form the previous evening.

Djokovic later explained that after not playing competitively since Wimbledon, his right wrist had become sore, although he still hopes to play this week’s ATP event in Tel Aviv.

“I’ve been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days, to be honest,” he said.