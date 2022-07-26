France’s Macron arrives in Cameroon, kicking off three-country African trip

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Cameroon late Monday at the start of a three-country trip through West Africa, where he aims to restore France’s post-colonial relationship with the continent.

Macron was welcomed at Yaounde airport around 10:40 PM by Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

The first trip of his new term outside Europe, which will also take him to Benin and Guinea-Bissau, should allow Macron to “show the President’s commitment in the process of renewing relations with the African continent”, said a French presidential official, who asked not to be named.

Macron will hold talks at the presidential palace on Tuesday morning with his colleague Paul Biya, 89, who has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for nearly 40 years.

They are expected to discuss security in Cameroon, which is torn by ethnic violence and an uprising by Anglophone separatists who have been fighting for independence for two Anglophone provinces since 2017. Northern Cameroon has also seen attacks by Boko Haram jihadists.

Macron had sparked Biya’s outrage in 2020 after declaring he would put “maximum pressure” on the president over “unacceptable” violence in the West African country.

His visit comes at a time when the former colonial power France has seen its influence wane over China, India and Germany, especially in the economic and commercial sectors.

After lunch with Biya and his wife Chantal, Macron will meet representatives of youth and civil society.

He will end the day at “Noah Village”, hosted by former tennis champion Yannick Noah, who is developing a recreation and education center in a popular area of ​​Yaounde, where he lives for several months a year.

Macron will move to Benin on Wednesday, which has faced deadly attacks by jihadists that have spread from the Sahel to the countries of the Gulf of Guinea.

Benin has long been praised for its thriving multi-party democracy. But critics say democracy under President Patrice Talon has steadily eroded over the past decade.

On Thursday, Macron concludes his tour in Guinea-Bissau, which is ravaged by political crises as his president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, prepares to take the helm of the Economic Community of West African States.

All three countries have been criticized by activists for their track record, but the Elysee has insisted that governance and rights issues will be addressed, albeit “without media noise but in the form of direct exchanges between the heads of state.” “.

(AFP)