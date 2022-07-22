WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

France’s Laporte wins stage 19, Vingegaard stays in the lead

World
By Merry

000 32F86AP

Related Posts

Van Aert wins stage 20, Vingegaard…

Merry

Hundreds protest against Tunisia draft…

Merry

Russia speaks of expanding Ukraine…

Merry

Issued on:

Frenchman Christophe Laporte put an end to a prolonged home drought in the Tour de France, claiming the 19th stage in Cahors on Friday, while Jonas Vingegaard kept his lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two days to go.

Laporte, from Jumbo Visma, managed to close a gap from the main pack to a stubborn breakaway group about 1km from the line before pushing forward to easily win this mostly flat stage.

This was Jumbo’s fifth stage win in the 2022 Tour, with Vingegaard and Wout van Aert winning two.

Shortly after leaving the cooler heights of the Pyrenees, a breakout crept out ahead of a tired peloton as it rolled towards Tarn, with the title contenders hiding in the plains unobtrusively.

The breakaway was never allowed to build a convincing lead, but just as the sprint teams wanted to have them in their grasp, Laporte jumped over the gap and Van Aert dropped behind.

Laporte then hammered the final 800m and held the final sprint pack to a 1 second win, while Belgian ace Jasper Philipsen took second.

Vingegaard has a 3-minute, 21-second lead over Pogacar, who got five seconds back on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s all-important 41km individual time trial, which will ultimately end what was a battle on the edge of the seat for the title. from 2022.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Late goal sends Sweden to Euro 2022…

Merry

UK’s Truss urges French action as…

Merry

Macron hosts Egypt’s al-Sisi in…

Merry
1 of 256

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More