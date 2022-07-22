France’s Laporte wins stage 19, Vingegaard stays in the lead

Frenchman Christophe Laporte put an end to a prolonged home drought in the Tour de France, claiming the 19th stage in Cahors on Friday, while Jonas Vingegaard kept his lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two days to go.

Laporte, from Jumbo Visma, managed to close a gap from the main pack to a stubborn breakaway group about 1km from the line before pushing forward to easily win this mostly flat stage.

This was Jumbo’s fifth stage win in the 2022 Tour, with Vingegaard and Wout van Aert winning two.

Shortly after leaving the cooler heights of the Pyrenees, a breakout crept out ahead of a tired peloton as it rolled towards Tarn, with the title contenders hiding in the plains unobtrusively.

The breakaway was never allowed to build a convincing lead, but just as the sprint teams wanted to have them in their grasp, Laporte jumped over the gap and Van Aert dropped behind.

Laporte then hammered the final 800m and held the final sprint pack to a 1 second win, while Belgian ace Jasper Philipsen took second.

Vingegaard has a 3-minute, 21-second lead over Pogacar, who got five seconds back on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s all-important 41km individual time trial, which will ultimately end what was a battle on the edge of the seat for the title. from 2022.

