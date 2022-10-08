France’s fuel shortage causes frustration for motorists, anxiety for government

Petrol pumps have gone dry in France as power workers on strike disrupt supplies. As frustration mounts among motorists, businesses and beyond, President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm.

On Friday morning, a hundreds of meters long line snaked out of a gas station in the outskirts of Paris.

“We’ve been waiting for an hour,” said a motorist, whose car was already empty. “The queue has not shifted at all. I don’t know what to do.”

Another driver joined the line of vehicles after trying two other stations, one across the street. “I got there at the same time as everyone else, but then it turned out that there was no more petrol,” she said.

Fuel shortages hit gas stations across France, leading to frustration and long waits for motorists as a strike by workers at TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil enters its 12th day.

Three of the six refineries in France are currently closed due to strikes by workers who have cut production by 60%, equivalent to 740,000 barrels of petrol per day. Most of TotalEnergies’ network of approximately 3,500 gas stations — nearly a third of all stations in the country — is running out of fuel.

According to government figures, only 19% of gas stations are affected, especially in the north. But president of the Système U retail chain, Dominique Schelcher, told FranceInfo radio that the government figure underestimated the disruption.

“West only [of France] fuel supplies,” he said, adding that “it was impossible to order fuel” in the north, east and south of France for this weekend.

The shortages not only cause frustration among individual drivers, but have also thrown businesses – including delivery services, medical services, logistics chains and taxi companies – into chaos.

“What worries me is [what will happen to] disabled people, because we risk not being there for them if this continues,” said a taxi driver, waiting at a gas station in Paris. “I only have half of my reserve tank left.”

‘Nothing can get out’

French union CGT called for strike action against TotalEnergies more than a week ago as part of wider action in the French energy sector.

Workers are demanding wage increases amid a crisis in the cost of living and rising profits in the energy industry.

In the second quarter of 2022, TotalEnergies posted a profit of $5.7 billion, compared to $2.2 million in the same period in 2021.

CBT has called for a tax on this profit and a 10%-7% salary increase to curb inflation and 3% “profit-sharing” demands largely supported by energy workers.

Production work continued at TotalEnergies’ refinery in Feyzin near Lyon, but deliveries were at a standstill.

CGT representative Pedro Afonso told AFP that “100% of freight forwarders were on strike for the 6am shift”, adding: “Normally there are 250 to 300 trucks and 30 to 50 rail cars every day. Now can’t get anything out.”

About 70% of ExxonMobil employees were also on strike, CGT representative Christophe Aubert said. “It’s the same staff on shifts all weekend, so nothing is going to move and nothing comes out.”

The strikes were originally intended to last three days, but nearly two weeks later, TotalEnergies is still pushing for wage negotiations to begin in mid-November, as planned, with an expected average salary increase of 3.5%.

TotalEnergies has downplayed the impact of the workers’ strike, but says supplies are under pressure due to the popularity of the company’s low fuel prices in recent months.

Demand at TotalEnergies service stations has increased by an estimated 30 percent as customers have taken advantage of discounts offered by the company amid rising fuel costs.

‘Let’s not panic’

As frustrations mount for striking energy workers and motorists, so do the stakes for the French government.

“Let’s not panic,” President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, calling for calm on all sides. But even when the president called for an end to the strikes, he agreed that executives at Total should consider the “legitimate salary demands” of its employees.

Their demands come amid a worsening cost of living crisis. In the same press conference, the president warned of difficult months for gas prices as food costs are expected to continue to rise.

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions, including CGT, on pension reforms are also expected to lead to tensions in the coming months.

Yet gasoline in particular has a special place in the French psyche. “Fuel prices are synonymous with the yellow vests (Yellow Vest protesters),” said Paul Smith, an associate professor of French politics at the University of Nottingham.

“The current situation problems [the government] as a foretaste of the troubles to come – a potential winter of discontent.”

The Yellow Vest protest movement, fueled in the winter of 2018 by rising petrol prices, saw thousands take to the streets for weeks in a gesture of defiance against the authorities and President Macron.

>> For the French yellow vest protesters, the fight continues

As government spokesman Olivier Véran sidestepped Wednesday by referring to a petrol shortage and instead cited “temporary tensions” affecting supplies, the government is taking extra steps to ensure petrol reaches the pumps.

Fuel tankers will exceptionally be allowed to drive on Sundays to make deliveries and the government has plunged its strategic fuel reserves to replenish available supplies.

At the moment there are still fuel reserves for 90 days, said the energy transition minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

In the meantime, work is also underway to open discussions between CGT and TotalEnergies – so far without success.

Further strike action is expected in the coming days.