France’s flops are panned by L’Equipe after losing the Nations League to Denmark

France’s failed flops have been rectified after they concluded their UEFA Nations League campaign on Sunday night with a 2-0 defeat to Denmark.

Didier Deschamps’ squad managed to avoid relegation from the elite league of the competition, but only because Austria was defeated by Croatia.

Their latest disappointing performance doesn’t bode well for their World Cup title defense in Qatar in November and the French newspaper L’Equipe did not hold back their criticism.

Olivier Giroud, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba all received a miserable 3/10 for their performances.

And it wasn’t much better for Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Benjamin Pavard, who got 4/10.

The highest score the paper gave was 5/10, given to goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and defender Benoit Badiashile, while coach Deschamps got 4/10 as pressure mounted on his position.

Goals from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave France another defeat at Parken in Copenhagen, taking them just five points out of a possible 18 in Group A1.

Speaking of Giroud, L’Equipe said the attacker “had too little influence offensively” with “no shots attempted and only 21 touches” in the night.

Mbappe was criticized for having “too many missed opportunities” and “could not have a concrete impact on the game”.

Camavinga, who has only just moved up to the senior team, was described as ‘uninspired in his choices and in the duels’.

His Real Madrid club mate Mendy “lost the ball after 10 seconds of play and that set the tone for the evening.” He was further criticized for having a “poor sense of placement” and “too passive”.

Denmark’s ratings were of course much higher, although the fact that goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel got 8/10 highlighted the important saves he made to keep France at bay.