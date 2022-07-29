France’s economy grows by 0.5% over the second quarter 

The French economy grew 0.5 percent in the three months to June, exceeding analyst expectations thanks to export growth and a boost from tourism.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected, on average, France’s second-quarter quarter-on-quarter growth to rise just 0.2 percent after contracting at the start of the year.

But the figures, released later on Friday ahead of data for the euro-zone as a whole, have sparked concern among economists after showing that domestic demand has remained stable.

“The normalization of tourism and recreational activities . . . has played a vital role in boosting GDP [gross domestic product] print higher than expected,” says Gilles Moëc, chief economist at Axa, an insurance company. “On the weak side, we still have a quarter of the consumer spending contraction, suggesting that the generous fiscal measures taken to mitigate the impact of higher energy prices have not fully offset the deterioration in real incomes and confidence. can compensate”

Andrew Kenningham, of Capital Economics, said: “We predict that the French economy will be weaker in the second half of the year as inflation hits real household incomes.”

Inflation in France was 5.8 percent in the year to June.

Kenningham added: “We have expected zero growth for three quarters, so a recession would be absolutely no surprise and we predict a recession for the eurozone.”

Eurozone figures, released at 10 a.m. London time, expect the region’s economy to grow just 0.1 percent in the second quarter. Moëc said the trends in the French data may also apply to the region. “The states with a strong tourism industry, where personal services dominate, such as Spain, may do well, while for northern countries it may be more difficult.”

Economists have warned that the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the second half of the year is likely to weigh on output. Consumer confidence indicators are at an all-time low, with households in increasing numbers saying they will delay major purchases. Political turmoil in Italy, where Prime Minister Mario Draghi recently resigned, has also worsened prospects.

Food and energy prices have soared amid the conflict in Ukraine, with gas prices skyrocketing earlier this week after Russian energy company Gazprom said flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would slow to just 20 percent of the normal level. .

Eurozone inflation rose to 8.6 percent in the year to June, the highest level since the adoption of the single currency in 1999. Figures for the year to July, also released at 10 a.m., suggest that price pressures reached a new high.

While domestic demand in France did not grow in the second quarter, gross fixed capital formation increased by 0.5 percent compared to the first quarter. Exports grew by 0.8 percent, while imports fell by 0.6 percent.