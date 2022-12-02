France vs. Poland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

France will become the first reigning FIFA World Cup champions since 2006 to play in the knockout stage of the finals when they face a Poland side who struggled for goals on their way to second place in Group C.

FIFA Men’s Best Player Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal on his 77th international appearance in Poland’s crucial 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their second game, but the side he captains had only two shots on target in their goalless draw with Mexico and none in their 2-0 defeat to Argentina.

Les Bleus have had no such concerns, scoring six times across their victories over Australia and Denmark to afford themselves the luxury of resting players in a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia that did not deny them top spot in Group D.

Here’s how to watch the action live as the underdogs appear at this stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

MORE: France vs. Poland prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16

France vs. Poland live stream, TV channel

This Round of 16 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. Here’s how you can watch all the action in some of the major global territories.

Date Time TV Channel Streaming USA Sun, Dec. 4 10:00 ET FS1,

Telemundo fuboTV,

Fox Sports site/app,

Telemundo Deportes site/app,

Peacock Canada Sun, Dec. 4 10:00 ET TSN 3/4, CTV, RDS (French) TSN site/app, CTV app,

RDS app UK Sun, Dec. 4 15:00 GMT ITV, STV ITVX, STV Player Australia Mon, Dec. 5 02:00 AEDT SBS SBS On Demand India Sun, Dec. 4 20:30 IST Sports18 Voot, JioTV Hong Kong Sun, Dec. 4 23:00 HKT Now TV (Ch. 616, 618) Now TV Malaysia Sun, Dec. 4 23:00 MYT Astro FIFA World Cup 1 Astro GO Singapore Sun, Dec. 4 23:00 SGT StarHub FIFA World Cup,

Singtel FIFA World Cup 141 Singtel TV GO, CAST,

StarHub TV+, MeWatch New Zealand Mon, Dec. 5 04:00 NZDT Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Sky Go, Sky Sport NOW

MORE: Watch every World Cup match live with fuboTV (U.S.-only free trial)

France vs. Poland lineups

France were ravaged by injuries in the build-up to the tournament, so it was no surprise to see head coach Didier Deschamps make nine changes to his starting lineup against Tunisia in a bid to avoid any further casualties.

Expect Deschamps to deploy a full-strength side again for the knockout campaign, with the likes of captain Hugo Lloris and strikers Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann restored.

Theo Hernandez is likely to play at leftback, as he did against Denmark after his brother, Lucas, ruptured the ACL in his right knee against Australia.

France projected lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): 1. Lloris (GK) – 5. Kounde, 4. Varane, 18. Upamecano, 22. T. Hernandez – 8. Tchouameni, 14. Rabiot – 11. Dembele, 7. Griezmann, 10. Mbappe – 9. Giroud

Poland head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz could field a more conservative lineup after seeing his counter-attacking side comfortably beaten by Argentina.

Feyenoord’s Sebastian Szymasnki and Wolfsburg’s Jakub Kaminski, who might have been reinforcement options at the back, both started that game on the bench.

Poland projected lineup (4-4-2, right to left): 1. Szczesny (GK) — 2. Cash, 15. Glik, 14. Kiwior, 18. Bereszynski — 20. Zielinski, 6. Bielik, 10. Krychowiak, 24. Frankowski — 16. Swiderski, 9. Lewandowski

France vs. Poland odds

France are overwhelming favourites to reach the quarterfinals against opponents they are unbeaten against in seven meetings, although they have drawn four of those games.

Poland have failed to score in four of their last seven games, with the win over Saudi Arabia representing the only match during that sequence in which they have netted more than once.

One good omen for Poland is that they beat France on the only other occasion when these teams have faced each other at the finals, winning the third-place play-off match in 1982.

Gamblers seeking a novelty bet at longer odds could chance their luck on France missing a penalty outside of a potential shootout. Wojciech Szczesny has a 90 percent save percentage in Qatar and is one spot-kick stop away from becoming the first goalkeeper on record to save three outside of shootouts during a single edition of the World Cup.

Odds via BetMGM (USA), Sports Interaction (Canada), SkyBet (UK), and Ladbrokes (Australia).

A reminder: All moneyline bets in soccer are for regulation only, regardless of competition. If the match requires a winner and goes to extra-time or penalties, a moneyline bet of a regulation draw is successful and the rest of play does not factor in.