France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off
France Under-18 match LEFT after sending FOUR players off the field – including one for a brutal headbutt after a shocking tackle – all in the space of 20 minutes
- France took on Poland in the Under-18 Lafarge Foot Avenir Tournament
- The match was 2-2 when Ilyes Housni and Jeanuel Belocian saw red
- Poland took the lead and France lost all discipline with Malang Gomis fired
- Darnell Bile then clattered an opponent with a tackle before headbutting him
- That led to another red card and the referee had to stop the game
France’s under-18 international against Poland had to be abandoned after the ill-disciplined French side was reduced to just seven men.
The referee took the players off the field 13 minutes before time after Darnell Bile, 16, headbutted an opponent after knocking him down with a brutal tackle, making him the fourth French player to see a red card.
That also sparked a massive outburst between the two teams and the respective benches, but was far from the first incident in a heady match at the Limoges tournament.
France Under-18s saw their match with Poland in Limoges canceled after they had four players sent off – including one for a headbutt
The headbutt followed a brutal scythe tackle by Darnell Bile to knock down an opponent
Bile’s French teammates Ilyes Housni, Jeanuel Belocian and Malang Gomis had also seen red with all four fired in the space of just 20 crazy second half minutes.
Poland was leading 3-2 at the time of the last red card and they were awarded the win as by the rules a team is not allowed to continue with less than eight players.
Bernard Diomede, the former Liverpool winger and winner of the 1998 World Cup, was unable to calm his players as the eliminations came in the 55th, 61st, 72nd and 75th minutes.
Diomede said afterwards about France 3: “For some there may be no return to the French team because they need to understand things. I will punish players who have behaved badly.’
The final elimination, with Poland leading 3-2, led the referee to the sides of the pitch
Affected Polish player receives treatment after Under-18 match was cancelled
France needed a win to claim the Lafarge Foot Avenir Tournament and they had a 2-1 lead at one point before conceding the equalizing goal in 27 minutes.
They then lost all control and were left with nine men when Poland took the lead 3-2 with 20 minutes to play.