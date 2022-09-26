WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off

Sports
By Merry
France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off 12
1664176283 498 France U 18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent
France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off 13
1664176284 293 France U 18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent
France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off 14
1664176286 34 France U 18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent
France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off 15

France Under-18 match LEFT after sending FOUR players off the field – including one for a brutal headbutt after a shocking tackle – all in the space of 20 minutes

  • France took on Poland in the Under-18 Lafarge Foot Avenir Tournament
  • The match was 2-2 when Ilyes Housni and Jeanuel Belocian saw red
  • Poland took the lead and France lost all discipline with Malang Gomis fired
  • Darnell Bile then clattered an opponent with a tackle before headbutting him
  • That led to another red card and the referee had to stop the game

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Published: 07:52, September 26, 2022 | Updated: 07:54, September 26, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

France’s under-18 international against Poland had to be abandoned after the ill-disciplined French side was reduced to just seven men.

The referee took the players off the field 13 minutes before time after Darnell Bile, 16, headbutted an opponent after knocking him down with a brutal tackle, making him the fourth French player to see a red card.

That also sparked a massive outburst between the two teams and the respective benches, but was far from the first incident in a heady match at the Limoges tournament.

France Under-18s saw their match with Poland in Limoges canceled after they had four players sent off - including one for a headbutt
France Under-18s saw their match with Poland in Limoges canceled after they had four players sent off - including one for a headbutt

France Under-18s saw their match with Poland in Limoges canceled after they had four players sent off – including one for a headbutt

The headbutt followed a brutal scythe tackle by Darnell Bile to knock down an opponent
The headbutt followed a brutal scythe tackle by Darnell Bile to knock down an opponent

The headbutt followed a brutal scythe tackle by Darnell Bile to knock down an opponent

Bile’s French teammates Ilyes Housni, Jeanuel Belocian and Malang Gomis had also seen red with all four fired in the space of just 20 crazy second half minutes.

Poland was leading 3-2 at the time of the last red card and they were awarded the win as by the rules a team is not allowed to continue with less than eight players.

Bernard Diomede, the former Liverpool winger and winner of the 1998 World Cup, was unable to calm his players as the eliminations came in the 55th, 61st, 72nd and 75th minutes.

Diomede said afterwards about France 3: “For some there may be no return to the French team because they need to understand things. I will punish players who have behaved badly.’

The final elimination, with Poland leading 3-2, led the referee to the sides of the pitch
The final elimination, with Poland leading 3-2, led the referee to the sides of the pitch

The final elimination, with Poland leading 3-2, led the referee to the sides of the pitch

Affected Polish player receives treatment after Under-18 match was cancelled
Affected Polish player receives treatment after Under-18 match was cancelled

Affected Polish player receives treatment after Under-18 match was cancelled

France needed a win to claim the Lafarge Foot Avenir Tournament and they had a 2-1 lead at one point before conceding the equalizing goal in 27 minutes.

They then lost all control and were left with nine men when Poland took the lead 3-2 with 20 minutes to play.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How the AFL lost the battle for Sydney:…

Merry

Paine in Tasmania Shield frame but not…

Merry

Bulldogs NRL Star Josh Reynolds…

Merry
1 of 4,837

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More