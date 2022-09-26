France U-18 match LEFT after FOUR players have been sent off

France’s under-18 international against Poland had to be abandoned after the ill-disciplined French side was reduced to just seven men.

The referee took the players off the field 13 minutes before time after Darnell Bile, 16, headbutted an opponent after knocking him down with a brutal tackle, making him the fourth French player to see a red card.

That also sparked a massive outburst between the two teams and the respective benches, but was far from the first incident in a heady match at the Limoges tournament.

France Under-18s saw their match with Poland in Limoges canceled after they had four players sent off – including one for a headbutt

The headbutt followed a brutal scythe tackle by Darnell Bile to knock down an opponent

France Vs Pologne U18 Match arrêté la France était à 8 contre 11 et maintenant à 7 sur ce coup de tête.

Les 2 joueurs de Monaco Ben Seghir and Olmeta n’ont pas été expulsés et Benama n’est pas rentré pic.twitter.com/I067ReI5G4 — Part-time 🇲🇨 (@D_Givens_) September 25, 2022

Bile’s French teammates Ilyes Housni, Jeanuel Belocian and Malang Gomis had also seen red with all four fired in the space of just 20 crazy second half minutes.

Poland was leading 3-2 at the time of the last red card and they were awarded the win as by the rules a team is not allowed to continue with less than eight players.

Bernard Diomede, the former Liverpool winger and winner of the 1998 World Cup, was unable to calm his players as the eliminations came in the 55th, 61st, 72nd and 75th minutes.

Diomede said afterwards about France 3: “For some there may be no return to the French team because they need to understand things. I will punish players who have behaved badly.’

The final elimination, with Poland leading 3-2, led the referee to the sides of the pitch

Affected Polish player receives treatment after Under-18 match was cancelled

France needed a win to claim the Lafarge Foot Avenir Tournament and they had a 2-1 lead at one point before conceding the equalizing goal in 27 minutes.

They then lost all control and were left with nine men when Poland took the lead 3-2 with 20 minutes to play.