France to mobilise extra support for monkeypox vaccines as 1,700 infected

About 1,700 people were infected with monkey pox in France, Health Minister François Braun said Monday.

Braun said the government has so far opened about 100 monkeypox vaccination centers and more than 6,000 people have received preventive vaccinations.

The health minister said France would mobilize “additional support” to ensure adequate vaccines can be given, including training medical students to administer shots.

Braun urged patients with lesions or other symptoms to self-isolate as soon as possible.

Braun said he saw no major threat to the general public and said the government would focus its vaccination campaign on target groups considered to be at greatest risk.

“The profile (of the patients) is that they are mainly men who have had sexual relations with other men, but one can also become infected through contact with a patient’s blisters,” Braun said in an interview with BFM TV in which he wrote the report. number of infections.

“We easily have enough doses for the populations most at risk for this disease,” Braun added.

Most of the infections have occurred in the Paris region, he said, adding that a special major vaccination center would be opened in Paris this week.

Paris City Hall on Monday called for emergency measures from the state to get more vaccine doses and additional staff to administer the vaccine in the capital.

The LGBT umbrella group Inter-LGBT said there was a “lack of government preparation and transparency” and expressed concerns about difficulties in making vaccine appointments and “insufficient supplies of vaccine doses”.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkey pox in more than 75 countries and five deaths in Africa so far.

The viral disease has mainly spread among men who have sex with men during the recent outbreak, outside of Africa where it is endemic.

