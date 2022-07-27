France to increase monitoring of nuclear reactors to ensure winter energy supply

France will step up monitoring of the EDF nuclear power plant’s reactor fleet to ensure the country has sufficient electricity production for the coming winter, an energy ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Half of EDF’s 56 domestic reactors are currently offline due to scheduled maintenance and work to resolve corrosion issues. That has forced the group to repeatedly cut production forecasts for the year, raising concerns about the coming winter amid a European energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The French government – which is in the process of taking full control of EDF – agreed to the utility earlier this week to establish monthly “monitoring updates” on the progress of maintenance work and reactor availability, the official said.

The aim would be to provide market participants with more transparent, accessible information about the condition of the reactors, he added.

“We are currently in the process of putting the fleet under surveillance (…) and ensuring that we gradually return to availability levels in line with best international practices,” he said.

The official said the government wanted to ensure France will have “enough available to get through the winter” and also hoped the reinforced monitoring would help lower electricity prices in the country, which have soared to record levels amid concerns over a power outage. . shortage.

Earlier this month, the government – which already owns 84% ​​of EDF – said it would take full control of the company in a buyout deal worth 9.7 billion euros ($9.83 billion) to help it invest to repair its existing reactors and build new ones.

