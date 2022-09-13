France to hold national debate on legalising euthanasia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a national debate aimed at broadening end-of-life options, including exploring the possibility of legalizing assisted suicide, with the aim of making changes next year.

France’s current 2016 law allows doctors to keep terminally ill patients sedated until death, but stops legalizing assisted suicide.

Macron said in a written statement that a body made up of citizens will work on the issue in coordination with health professionals in the coming months, while local debates will be organized in French regions. At the same time, the government will engage with lawmakers from all political parties to reach the broadest possible consensus.

Macron had pledged to open the debate during his re-election campaign earlier this year, suggesting he was personally in favor of legalizing assisted suicide by a physician.

Some French patients are currently traveling to other European countries to seek further options.

Euthanasia is currently legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain under certain conditions. In Switzerland assisted suicide is allowed, in which the patient takes a lethal dose of medication.

French polls in recent years have steadily shown that a broad majority of people are in favor of legalizing euthanasia.

Current law allows patients to request “deep, continuous sedation that alters consciousness until death,” but only when their condition is likely to lead to rapid death. Doctors may discontinue life-prolonging treatments, including artificial hydration and nutrition. Sedation and pain medications are allowed “even if they can shorten the person’s life.”

(AP)